Chemstream and Synthex Organics Announce Strategic Merger to Create a Leading Force in Specialty Chemical Solutions and Oilfield Innovation

HOMER CITY, Pa., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemstream, a leading provider of advanced chemical manufacturing and distribution for the energy and industrial sectors, today announced its merger with Synthex Organics, a premier manufacturer of high-quality specialty chemical products in the pulp and paper, energy, and mining industries. The combined company will operate under the Chemstream name, strengthening its position as one of the most innovative and integrated chemical solution providers in North America.

The merger unites Chemstream's deep expertise in chemical distribution, logistics, and fluid systems with Synthex Organics' strong manufacturing and R&D. Together, the companies aim to deliver a seamless, full-service solution—from product development to delivery and on-site support—for customers across the oil and gas, water treatment, and industrial markets.

"This merger represents the next evolution of Chemstream's mission: to innovate where chemistry meets performance," said Mike Stoltz, President of Chemstream. "Together, we'll accelerate innovation, expand technical capabilities, and provide unmatched value to our customers."

The unified organization will integrate operations over the coming months, with expanded R&D capabilities in Altoona, PA, and manufacturing and distribution hubs across Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Missouri, Illinois, Alabama, North Dakota, and Texas. Customers can expect continuity in service, enhanced technical resources, and access to a broader customized portfolio of chemical technologies.

About Chemstream

Chemstream is a leader in specialty chemical manufacturing and distribution for the oil and gas, industrial, and water treatment sectors. The company is known for its advanced chemistry, technical expertise, and commitment to performance-driven innovation.

About Synthex Organics

Synthex Organics specializes in the research and development and manufacturing of high-quality specialty chemical products supporting multiple industrial and energy applications.

