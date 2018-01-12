ChemTrace® to Exhibit at SEMICON Korea 2018

ChemTrace is a globally recognized leader of microcontamination analysis and testing for the semiconductor industry. Since its inception in 1993, it has acquired a global reach with copy exact laboratories that are ISO17025:2005 accredited.

Along with our sister company, QuantumClean®, our service offerings can bring improvement to your operation by solving critical process chamber manufacturing challenges.

We welcome your visit to the ChemTrace booth at SEMICON Korea 2018.

About Quantum Global Technologies®, LLC

ChemTrace® and QuantumClean® are divisions of Quantum Global Technologies, LLC headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, Pennsylvania USA.

For 25 years, ChemTrace has provided independent and analytical verification of process tool chamber part cleaning effectiveness. ChemTrace offers unsurpassed micro-contamination analysis of tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, DI water and airborne molecular contamination. With more than 100 employees in 6 labs located in 3 countries. chemtrace.com

QuantumClean is the global leader in ultra-high purity sub-10nm outsourced process tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services, tool part life extension and process tool part optimization solutions to the semiconductor wafer fabrication, OEM and OPM industries. 1,700 employees operating 20 Advanced Technology Cleaning Centers® in 8 countries. QuantumClean provides unsurpassed cleaning capability and convenience worldwide. quantumclean.com

Media Contacts

ChemTrace: Robin Puri, +1-503-251-0979, info@chemtrace.com

QuantumClean: Meg Cox, +1-215-892-9300, info@quantumclean.com

