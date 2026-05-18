ChemTreat Joins Dow's Coolant Care Network as Strategic National Provider for AI Data Center Cooling

Named Dow's Only Preferred Service Provider in Virginia



GLEN ALLEN, Va., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemTreat, Inc., a Veralto operating company and leader in industrial water treatment, and Dow Inc., one of the world's leading materials science companies, today announced that ChemTreat has been selected as the only preferred service provider in Virginia and a strategic service provider nationally for Dow's newly launched Coolant Care Network.

The Dow Coolant Care Network coordinates fluid supply, testing, data analysis, and in-field support within a single framework. ChemTreat serves as the in-field service partner for sampling, mitigation, and fluid health optimization directly with Dow-qualified labs, and Dow's technical specialists. This collaboration allows ChemTreat to now offer a fully integrated treatment program that supports data centers across the complete cooling lifecycle, from the design phase through steady state operations.

"The data center industry is under enormous pressure to scale liquid cooling environments to meet AI-driven workload demands," says Ashour Khamis, President of ChemTreat. "Pairing ChemTreat's proven service-focused approach with Dow's decades of thermal fluid innovation and reliable global supply chain allows us to help customers quickly deploy mission-critical systems and maintain reliable cooling lifecycle performance."

ChemTreat's water treatment solutions for data centers include highly experienced field and technical teams, specialized chemistries for facility water systems and direct-to-chip cooling loops, and remote monitoring and control. As Dow's national strategic service provider and only preferred service provider in Virginia, ChemTreat has expanded this portfolio by adding DOWFROST™ LC and DOWFROST™ HD Heat Transfer Fluids for direct-to-chip cooling loops and facility loops, direct access to Dow's glycol development experts, and certified testing capabilities for coolant performance.

"This collaboration reflects Dow's clear understanding of the operational complexity data center operators face as cooling systems become more critical to performance and uptime. Our coolant care network is designed to address those challenges," says Chuck Carn, Dow Data Center Growth Platform Director. "Collaborating with experienced service providers like ChemTreat, who uphold rigorous technical and service standards, is key to helping customers run their operations smoothly and with confidence."

The collaboration between ChemTreat and Dow represents a shared commitment to deliver industry-leading cooling solutions for the data center industry as it faces unprecedented levels of growth.

DOWFROST™ is a trademark of Dow.

About ChemTreat

ChemTreat, a Veralto company, is a premier industrial water treatment provider in North and South America. With a legacy of innovation, technical excellence, and dedicated local teams, ChemTreat serves over 200 data center sites and is uniquely positioned to support the next generation of digital infrastructure from Blueprint to Beyond™.

Contact Information

ChemTreat Press: Dan Mahoney, [email protected], 970-405-8060

ChemTreat Sales: Jacob Paugh, [email protected], 919-348-1066

SOURCE ChemTreat