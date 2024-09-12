CHEMTREC Announces Program for the 2024 International Hazmat Summit

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEMTREC is pleased to announce the release of the full program for this year's CHEMTREC International Hazmat Summit, to be held from October 15-17, 2024, in Miami, Florida. This year's theme, "Guardians in Hazmat Safety: Fostering Preparedness, Response, and Recovery in the Industry," will focus on global crisis management, innovative monitoring technologies, lithium battery safety, and regulatory insights.

The CHEMTREC Summit is a premier forum for professionals involved in the safe transportation, handling, and use of hazardous materials. This year's summit promises to deliver a comprehensive blend of technical insights and professional development opportunities, making it the ultimate destination to discuss the key topics of today and the trends of tomorrow.

"We are excited to bring together experts and professionals from around the globe to discuss the most pressing issues and innovations in the hazmat industry," said Andrew H. LaVanway, Chief Executive at CHEMTREC. "The Summit will be an invaluable opportunity for learning, networking, and advancing the safety and efficiency of hazardous materials management."

Program Highlights:

Preparedness Strategies: Dive into crucial readiness strategies, including global crisis management, effective reporting between carriers and shippers, and the latest in monitoring technology.

Training and Security Excellence: Industry experts will delve into key topics essential for enhancing safety and security in your organization.

Effective Response Mechanisms: Discover a comprehensive look at the mechanisms and strategies essential for effective emergency response and environmental remediation.

Policy and Regulatory Updates: Obtain an in-depth look at current policy and regulatory issues affecting the industry.

Innovations in Hazmat Management: Explore cutting-edge advancements in hazardous materials management.

Lithium-Ion Battery Panel: Learn about key issues surrounding lithium battery emergency response, transport, and storage and the associated regulatory challenges.

The summit will also feature unique networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with industry leaders and peers. Additionally, participants can earn Certification Maintenance Points (CMPs) for the Institute of Hazardous Materials Management (IHMM) through the summit program.

CHEMTREC has also partnered with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation as its charity sponsor to help fundraise for those who risk their lives for the safety of others. Those who donate at the Summit will receive an additional raffle ticket and an exclusive lapel pin.

Registration is now open! For more information and to view the full program, visit https://www.chemtrecsummit.com or contact [email protected].

About CHEMTREC

With over 50 years of experience, CHEMTREC's world-leading call center operates on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week, providing emergency response information wherever hazardous materials are manufactured, stored, transported, or used. Operating globally, CHEMTREC has offices and partners in major regions and on-the-ground knowledge of local regulations, understanding of local nuances, and appreciation of cultural sensitivities. CHEMTREC offers a suite of services including emergency response, safety data sheet solutions, hazmat training, consulting solutions, incident reporting, and lithium battery compliance. CHEMTREC is proud to contribute to the practice of safe handling and transportation of hazardous materials throughout the supply chain.

SOURCE CHEMTREC, LLC