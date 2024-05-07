CHEMTREC® Introduces Enhanced Incident Reporting Service- Streamlining Regulatory Reporting Efficiency and Compliance

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEMTREC, a premier provider of emergency response information, now offers enhanced Incident Reporting services encompassing 5800.1 regulatory reporting, enabling companies to simplify compliance with U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations by streamlining reporting to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

Companies already trust CHEMTREC's state-of-the-art 24/7 emergency operations center, which specializes in collecting precise incident details to generate comprehensive and standardized incident reports. "Now we are taking it a step further by delivering expedient and harmonized regulatory reporting so that companies can identify safety gaps, provide targeted training for personnel, and foster transparent communication across the supply chain," said Heather Walker, Associate Director of Product Development and Implementation at CHEMTREC. "These efforts collectively contribute to ongoing organizational improvement and help improve hazardous materials safety."

As a registered entity with PHMSA, CHEMTREC is authorized to submit 5800.1 reports on behalf of your company. For Incident Reporting subscribers, CHEMTREC offers additional assistance by reviewing all incidents and determining if further reporting is necessary based on Hazardous Materials Regulations (49 CFR Parts 171-180).

By leveraging CHEMTREC's expertise to collect and submit 5800.1 reports, companies benefit from:

Comprehensive and Concise Reporting: Rely on CHEMTREC's expertise to create thorough reports that meet PHMSA reporting requirements, assisting with regulatory compliance.

Time Savings: Save time by reducing manual data entry, enabling more efficient use of resources.

Efficiency Gains: Benefit from automated submission and response processes, streamlining regulatory compliance and response times.

Accuracy Assurance: Rest easy with CHEMTREC's verification process, assuring that your data is accepted by PHMSA accurately and without complications.

Record Accessibility: Easily access and retrieve incident reports and 5800.1 reports on-demand, fostering organizational transparency and accountability.

Simplified Compliance: Experience minimized effort in filing incidents, simplifying the compliance journey and reducing administrative burdens.

For companies seeking simplified regulatory reporting solutions, CHEMTREC's Incident Reporting service offers unparalleled reliability and efficiency, facilitating compliance while enhancing safety practices.

Learn more about 5800.1 regulatory reporting on CHEMTREC's website or contact [email protected] for more information.

About CHEMTREC

With over 50 years of experience, CHEMTREC's world-leading call center operates on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week, providing emergency response information wherever hazardous materials/dangerous goods are manufactured, stored, transported, or used. Operating globally, CHEMTREC has offices and partners in major regions and on-the-ground knowledge of local regulations, understanding of local nuances, and appreciation of cultural sensitivities. CHEMTREC offers a suite of services including emergency response, safety data sheet solutions, hazmat training, consulting solutions, incident reporting, and lithium battery compliance. CHEMTREC is proud to contribute to the practice of safe handling and transportation of hazardous materials throughout the supply chain. CHEMTREC, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the American Chemistry Council, Inc.

About The American Chemistry Council

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) represents the leading companies engaged in the multibillion-dollar business of chemistry. ACC members apply the science of chemistry to make innovative products, technologies and services that make people's lives better, healthier and safer. ACC is committed to improved environmental, health, safety and security performance through Responsible Care®; common sense advocacy addressing major public policy issues; and health and environmental research and product testing. ACC members and chemistry companies are among the largest investors in research and development, and are advancing products, processes, and technologies to address climate change, enhance air and water quality, and progress toward a more sustainable, circular economy.

