Chemular Congratulates Glas on Historic FDA Authorization of Flavored ENDS Products Incorporating Age-Gating Technology

HUDSON, Mich., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemular is proud to congratulate Glas on receiving FDA Marketing Granted Orders (MGOs) for its tobacco, menthol and flavored ENDS products. This action marks the FDA's first authorization of non-tobacco and non-menthol ENDS products incorporating Device Access Restriction (DAR) technology.

Chemular proudly served as a key regulatory partner supporting the Glas PMTA strategy, submission planning and implementation throughout the authorization process.

Chemular congratulates Glas on FDA authorization of the first flavored ENDS products with DAR technology. Post this Glas Pods

Nearly a decade ago, Glas recognized the potential for advanced DAR technologies to play an important role in future PMTA pathways for next-generation nicotine products. Glas's foresight and commitment to make the meaningful resource and capital investments required to support a comprehensive PMTA program, including scientific testing and regulatory preparation, was instrumental in achieving this milestone. The achievement follows years of scientific, regulatory, and operational efforts, reflecting the complexity and rigor involved in bringing novel nicotine products through the PMTA process.

"This represents an important milestone not only for Glas, but for the broader category," said Kevin Burd, CEO of Chemular Inc. "To see a small independent company achieve the first MGOs for flavored ENDS products is a significant accomplishment. We're grateful to have partnered with and supported Glas throughout this journey and I am incredibly proud of the work our team contributed."

"This outcome would not have been possible without the support, guidance, and regulatory expertise Chemular provided over the years," said Sean Greenbaum, Founder & President of Glas Inc. "This has been years in the making and it's rewarding to finally see everything come together."

The authorization further reinforces that companies willing to invest in robust science, responsible product design, age-gating technologies, and experienced regulatory support will continue to help shape the future of the category.

About Chemular:

Chemular is a boutique regulatory consultancy specializing in reduced-harm tobacco and nicotine products, including end-to-end PMTA support, regulatory strategy, scientific and technical guidance, R&D and product development expertise, and next-generation compliance technologies. Chemular has supported PMTA submissions across a wide range of nicotine product categories and continues to work with industry stakeholders advancing science-based regulatory pathways and youth-access prevention measures.

About Glas Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles and founded in 2018, Glas is an independent vaping technology company that develops premium electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) for adult smokers seeking alternatives to combustible cigarettes. The company's G2 platform integrates age-verification technology, anti-counterfeiting safeguards, and real-time monitoring, and offers a variety of tobacco and non-tobacco flavors.

Glas is the first company to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization for non-tobacco non-menthol flavored ENDS products. Following a rigorous scientific review, the FDA issued Marketing Granted Orders (MGOs) for Glas G2 products, including flavored ones, confirming that they meet the statutory standard of being appropriate for the protection of public health (APPH). This first-of-its-kind authorization recognizes that flavored products can play an important role in helping adult smokers move away from combustible cigarettes.

Glas G2 ENDS products are designed to address key public health and regulatory concerns in the ENDS marketplace by helping prevent underage access, cartridge counterfeiting and unauthorized product use, while enabling more effective market surveillance and recall response. The company's platform is built to meet the strict requirements and ongoing FDA oversight that accompany these authorizations, including strong marketing controls and post-market monitoring.

Glas has invested tens of millions of dollars in product development and FDA submissions and engagement, reflecting a long-term commitment to regulatory compliance, responsible innovation and public health objectives. The company continues to work with the FDA to advance the remainder of its G2 portfolio and remains committed to delivering compliant, science-backed alternatives for adult smokers, supporting a clear, science-based path for responsible innovation in the United States.

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SOURCE Chemular Inc.