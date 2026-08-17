Chemular Launches Safeguard™, A New Universal Approach to Child-Resistant Nicotine Pouch Packaging

HUDSON, Mich., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemular announced the launch of the Safeguard™ Mark I, a patent-pending child-resistant packaging platform designed to transform existing non-child-resistant nicotine pouch packaging into a compliant CRC solution without requiring manufacturers to redesign their current cans, replace existing manufacturing infrastructure, or disrupt PMTA submissions already under FDA review.

Safeguard Mark I

Safeguard represents the first universal platform developed specifically to address one of the nicotine industry's most significant technical challenges: how to implement child-resistant packaging without triggering a product change by redesigning the container itself. As a key focus for both regulators and industry, manufacturers have faced the difficult task of implementing these changes without disrupting years of regulatory investment or starting over.

The Safeguard Mark I is designed as a universal solution that can be adapted to integrate with virtually any nicotine pouch can as an external component. Its clear outer architecture allows brands and manufacturers to preserve their existing can while also keeping labels, branding, and scannable UPC barcodes fully visible, with little or no redesign of current artwork. Safeguard provides a practical and cost-effective implementation pathway that minimizes redevelopment, capital investment, manufacturing disruption, and the risk associated with revisiting PMTA submissions already under FDA review.

Beyond manufacturing considerations, intellectual property has become another significant challenge, limiting the options available to manufacturers as they evaluate CRC solutions. Safeguard's patent-pending technology introduces a proprietary spring-based locking system engineered to deliver reliable child resistance while maintaining seamless adult usability through an intuitive, premium user experience.

"Every brand out there is trying to solve the same problem," said Jason Carignan, Chief Commercial Officer of Chemular. "How do you implement child-resistant packaging without starting over or incurring significant costs? Through our work supporting product development and PMTAs across the industry, we've seen how significant that challenge can be. Safeguard was developed to give manufacturers a fundamentally different option, one that builds on the products and systems they already have in place, saving them time and money."

"We wanted to change how the industry approaches the problem," said Sam Benaim, General Manager of Safeguard. "Safeguard was designed for simple integration. Implementation requires only a single Safeguard application station, making it practical to support multiple can formats and product lines while helping manufacturers bring child-resistant packaging to market more quickly with minimal operational disruption."

Chemular is now working with brands and manufacturers interested in evaluating Safeguard for both existing and new nicotine pouch products.

To learn more, watch the Safeguard demonstration video or schedule a meeting with the Chemular team at: https://safeguardcans.com/

About Chemular

Chemular is a boutique regulatory consultancy specializing in reduced-harm tobacco and nicotine products, including end-to-end PMTA support, regulatory strategy, scientific and technical guidance, R&D and product development expertise, and next-generation compliance technologies. Chemular has supported PMTA submissions across a wide range of nicotine product categories and works with industry stakeholders to advance science-based regulatory pathways, consumer insights, and youth-access prevention measures, supporting products from concept through commercialization.

About Safeguard™

Safeguard™ is a patent-pending child-resistant packaging platform for nicotine pouch products developed to help brands and manufacturers achieve CRC compliance without redesigning existing packaging or manufacturing infrastructure. Designed for broad compatibility across multiple can formats, Safeguard preserves existing branding and packaging architecture while providing a practical implementation pathway that minimizes operational disruption and supports evolving regulatory requirements.

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SOURCE Chemular Inc.