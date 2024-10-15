Chenbro's Debut at OCP Summit Showcases Innovative AI Liquid Cooling and Cloud Server Chassis Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chenbro (TWSE: 8210), a leading server chassis manufacturer, is making its debut at the globally renowned OCP Summit, a prestigious event in the cloud service and server industry, held from October 15 to 17 in San Jose, California. Under the theme "AI X CHENBRO," Chenbro is showcasing cutting-edge chassis solutions based on the OCP DC-MHS (Data Center Modular Hardware System) and NVIDIA MGX architecture, including the first-time display of NVIDIA MGX 4U liquid-cooled and air-cooled server chassis. Chenbro is also displaying 1U and 2U models supporting GB200 NVL72 and NVL36. Reflecting the theme of this year's OCP Global Summit, "From Innovation to Impact," Chenbro is both demonstrating its innovative product development capabilities and collaborating with customers and partners to present co-developed servers. The exhibition features several AI and cloud server solutions jointly created by Chenbro and its partners, underscoring Chenbro's technical expertise and commitment to prosperous growth within the industry.

Chenbro's Debut at OCP Summit Showcases Innovative Server Chassis Solutions

Launch of DC-MHS and MGX Products: Aggressively Seizing AI and Cloud Opportunities

As AI and HPC continue to thrive, data centers are facing unprecedented demands. The OCP DC-MHS architecture is designed to provide stable and efficient computing across a variety of workloads. Chenbro, in collaboration with Intel, developed the first DC-MHS platform, and has recently expanded its partnership with AMD to apply DC-MHS products in AMD's next-generation platform solutions. Chenbro has introduced several general-purpose computing products based on the DC-MHS architecture and is actively working with numerous brand and SI customers to develop customized products. With the flexible and scalable modular design of DC-MHS, Chenbro has launched server chassis solutions supporting the FLW model with dual-CPU sockets and the DNO model with single-CPU sockets. These solutions also offer high-performance E1.S and E3.S storage modules and highly interoperable modular configurations that meet the needs of cloud service providers and large data center applications.

Additionally, in response to the increasing demand for cooling in data centers, Chenbro is actively developing both liquid-cooling and air-cooling chassis solutions. As a partner of NVIDIA, Chenbro is showcasing 1U and 2U compute trays equipped with GB200 motherboards, designed to fit into MGX racks. These products support liquid and air cooling for CSP data centers, as well as E1.S storage modules, making them ideal for high-performance storage applications. For the first time, Chenbro is also unveiling its 4U MGX server chassis, which offers both liquid and air cooling solutions, accommodating up to 16 liquid-cooled or 8 air-cooled PCIe GPU cards. With its highly flexible modular design and diverse service models, Chenbro helps clients innovate and design AI server products to meet the various demands of customers and end-user data centers.

Embracing Innovative Technologies to Expand Industry Influence and Foster Win-Win Partnerships

Corona Chen, CEO of Chenbro, stated that this year marks Chenbro's debut at the OCP Summit, where she is personally leading the team to participate in this prominent event in the IT industry. Chenbro is actively collaborating with NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel, with the goal of co-creating and developing AI and high-performance computing server products. Chenbro is also considering becoming an OCP member, aiming to share product specifications through open standards and make significant progress with OCP members and global customers in the fields of cloud computing and AI servers. At this year's OCP event, many leading tech companies are showcasing products co-developed with Chenbro, reflecting Chenbro's ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships with its customers. Chenbro continues to invest in the design and development of next-generation products to meet diverse application needs and build a win-win industry ecosystem.

To address the rapidly growing global market demand, Chenbro is actively expanding its overseas operations. The company plans to establish an NCT facility in North America next year to quickly meet the product development needs of U.S. clients. Chenbro is also planning the construction of a new factory in Malaysia to further expand production capacity. This strategic move will enable collaboration with global customers and help seize business opportunities in the AI and cloud server markets.

