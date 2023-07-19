Chenega Analytic Business Solutions Brings 100 Employment Opportunities to St. Louis

News provided by

Chenega MIOS

19 Jul, 2023, 08:47 ET

ST. LOUIS, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chenega Analytic Business Solutions (CABS) is proud to announce its new contract with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis, MO. CABS has been providing best-in-class records management services to the federal government for the last five years and is looking forward to furthering its stellar reputation with NARA. With this award comes the opportunity to employ over 100 people in the St. Louis region, adding to the already exemplary workforce that CABS parent company, Chenega MIOS, a 2023 St. Louis Post Dispatch Top Workplace, has in the area.

While CABS was quick to fill leadership and more senior positions on the contract, they are still accepting applications for the following roles: Records Retrieval General Clerk, Correspondence Technician, and Core Support Staff. These roles will provide critical support to NARA in reducing the backlog of requests from veterans and third parties for information or reproduction of official personnel records. Learn more about these positions and apply here.

After securing the award from NARA, CABS moved quickly to staff the contract, partnering with the St. Louis Agency for Training and Employment to host a two-day hiring event at the Missouri Job Center at The Crossings at Northwest. With about a week to promote the event, CABS and SLATE were able to get 76 candidates through the event, with 73 of those being given offers of employment. That's a 96% offer rate for those who were able to attend the event.

Continuing our partnership with SLATE, CABS will be on site on July 26th at the St Louis County Library Natural Bridge Branch to support their Employment and Resource Navigator Event. At this event, CABS will have a table where interested parties can speak directly with program management and learn more about the positions and how to apply. We encourage anyone with a high school diploma or GED, valid US ID, and at least one year of customer service experience interested in new employment to come out and apply.

For more information on Chenega Analytic Business Solutions or its parent company Chenega MIOS, we encourage you to check out the following resources.

ABOUT CABS

Chenega Analytic Business Solutions (CABS) is an 8(a) certified and Alaska native corporation-owned subsidiary of Chenega Corporation's Military, Intelligence, and Operations Support (MIOS) Strategic Business Unit. CABS provides federal agencies and commercial customers with trusted insights in Intelligence, Information Technology, Engineering, Training, and Records Management. www.chenegaabs.com

www.chenegamios.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/chenega-analytic-business-solutions/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/chenega-mios/

https://www.facebook.com/chenegamios/

Contact: Chenega Analytic Business Solutions
Phone: (703) 493-9880
Email: [email protected]  

SOURCE Chenega MIOS

