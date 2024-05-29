Chenega Analytic Business Solutions the Only 8(a) ANC GSA HACS SIN Holder

LORTON, Va., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chenega Analytic Business Solutions, LLC (CABS) is pleased to announce that they are the only 8(a) Alaska Native Corporation (ANC)-Owned company to be awarded the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) Special Item Number (SIN) 54151 contract vehicle.

CABS, an 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), is eligible to support government agencies through 8(a) and small business set-aside acquisitions. As a HACS SIN vendor, CABS was pre-vetted to provide proactive cybersecurity services to federal, state, local, territorial, and tribal government entities to help meet IT security requirements. Under HACS SIN, CABS will support all five subcategory groups: Cyber Hunt, High-Value Asset (HVA) Assessment, Incident Response, Penetration Testing, and Risk and Vulnerability Assessments.

"CABS will support government-wide cyber priorities. While the Department of Defense (DoD) makes strategic efforts to secure cyberspaces, the scale and scope of the challenges are still vast. Sourcing from small businesses like CABS drives innovation, fast-tracks the acquisition process, addresses potential vulnerabilities, and stops adversaries before they impact networks and national security," stated the President of CABS, Sonia Mundra. "The contract vehicle demands fully align with CABS's core IT and cyber support capabilities. We aim to enable reliable cybersecurity services to further streamline ordering procedures and reduce procurement lead times, all while minimizing risk through Zero Trust Architecture and Application Security," Mundra concluded.

About CABS

Chenega Analytic Business Solutions, LLC (CABS) provides federal agencies and commercial customers with trusted insights in Intelligence, Information Technology, and Engineering. Formed in 2017 to serve federal customers, CABS has grown quickly into a leader in the federal IT and Cyber environment.

CABS is an 8(a) Certified and Alaska Native Corporation (ANC)-Owned Company. We have employees and operate in multiple locations CONUS and OCONUS. As an 8(a) ANC, we are direct award eligible for up to $100M for DOD and up to $25M for all federal agencies, without J&A.

