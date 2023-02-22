Chenery Compliance Group Announces the Hire of Three Additional Senior Professionals

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chenery Compliance Group (CCG), a leading and independent institutional quality boutique provider of Chief Compliance Officer solutions to wealth managers, institutional managers, private funds, registered funds and series trusts, today announced the addition of three senior compliance professionals to the firm's team. DeeAnn Dempsey, Mahin Golden, and Kimberly Radtke will lead and support client engagements. Joining the accomplished leadership team at CCG, they will assist the firm in meeting the robust demand for its compliance outsource services and in fulfilling its mission to protect clients from regulatory risks, allowing them to focus on investing and business building.

DeeAnn Dempsey joins Chenery with nearly 10 years of experience. Prior to joining Chenery Compliance Group, Ms. Dempsey served as a Senior Principal Consultant at ACA Compliance Group (formerly Foreside) where she provided strategic and regulatory guidance to investment advisers in accordance with the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and state securities laws. Ms. Dempsey assists investment advisers in creating and maintaining a culture of compliance, while providing continuous advisory support to address the various regulatory complexities inherent to investment advisers. Ms. Dempsey is a graduate of Stetson University and received her JD at Florida A&M University, College of Law. She has been a member of the Florida Bar since 2010.

Mahin Golden has over 15 years of experience in the investment management industry after serving as Chief Compliance Officer for the jointly owned Forefront Analytics, a multi-product alternative investment manager, and for GKFO, an UHNW multi-family office, with a combined $1 billion in assets under management. Previously, Ms. Golden supported the CCO at Hirtle, Callaghan & Co., an institutional and UHNW OCIO, where she was responsible for key components of their compliance program as well as compliance and operational due diligence reviews of specialist alternative private fund managers. Ms. Golden began her career at Goldman Sachs in their Compliance Testing Group. She is a graduate of Saint Joseph's University.

Kimberly Radtke joins Chenery as a Regulatory Administrator and has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry working for an investment adviser, FINRA and a broker dealer. Before joining Chenery, Ms. Radtke served as a Principal Investigator in the Department of Enforcement and as an Assistant Director in the Office of Fraud Detection and Market Intelligence, both at FINRA. Ms. Radtke graduated Magna Cum Laude from Mount Saint Mary's University.

"Adding DeeAnn, Mahin, and Kimberly to our team represents a win for our clients, who depend on our world-class compliance programs, which include Chief Compliance Officer services. They will enable us to continue delivering exceptional value to our clients." said Thomas De Cain, CCG's Co-Founding Partner. "Our new team members possess a wealth of regulatory and operational expertise, having served at both consultants and in-house roles at investment firms. Their in-depth knowledge of both the regulatory landscape and the business impact of compliance programs make them a valuable addition to our team."

Stefanie Little, CCG's Co-Founding Partner, added "As our reputation and client base has grown, we've attracted and retained seasoned compliance professionals. We appeal to those professionals who thrive in our institutional quality boutique model. We are independent, hands-on and collaborative, technically and practically forward-looking, and passionate about delivering superior support for all of our long-term client relationships."

