Chengdu China Beauty Expo (Spring) 2020 Welcomed Back China's Beauty Industry with 655 Exhibitors, 42,935 Buyers

Mr. Tang Degao, President of China Hairdressing & Beauty Association, said: "As the top beauty trade show in Western China, CCBE has a strong industry influence and with professional service. Having the opportunity to meet industry peers and get sales orders at this moment has relieved pressure of the industry to some extent. The opening of CCBE boosted the confidence of the industry and achieved win-win of both exhibitors and visitors."

"The beauty industry looked forward to the opening of CCBE last June. For the industry, it was a welcome relief to finally have the opportunity to gather together, to touch and feel the products and to see friends in the industry," says Mr. Cui Hongbo, CCBE General Manager. "So, for anyone in the industry who missed our last event, you still have another chance this October!"

Some of the highlights of the Autumn edition includes:

The "4+1" model: The "4+1" model is the core of CCBE. This is a platform for trade buyers to source products from professional beauty, personal care, medical beauty, professional salon and international exhibitors.

Fashion Shopping Zone: "Fashion Shopping Zone" provides exhibitors with a platform to expand 2C business.

A Comprehensive Platform to Show Trends of the Beauty Industry: Continuing the target of CCBE Spring edition this year - driving industry recovery and boosting the confidence of the beauty industry, the Autumn edition also aims to help "find a way out". By organizing conferences and forums, competitions, skill shows, CCBE will be a perfect platform to showcase the trends and latest technology of the industry.

The 44th CCBE (Autumn) will be on 22-24 October 2020 at Chengdu Century City New International Convention and Exhibition Center. Entrance is free to trade buyers. For more information on the event, please visit http://www.meibohui.com or follow the official WeChat account: cdmeibohui

About Chengdu China Beauty Expo

Chengdu China Beauty Expo (CCBE) is set to be the most comprehensive beauty platform for West China beauty industry professionals to source new products and at the same time to network and upgrade their skills and update beauty market trends.

This is where brands, distributors, suppliers of cosmetics, skincare, hair care, nail care, spa and wellness products to beauty salon and aesthetic equipment and supplies come together to launch products, network and grow their business for the year ahead.

Since its launch 23 years ago, CCBE has gained industry recognition as the most important beauty trade show in West China.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets is the world's leading exhibition organizer hosting more than 550+ leading B2B exhibition brands, including 15 core fields including technology, nutrition and health, biochemistry and pharmacy, life sciences, beauty, architecture, transportation, maritime, food and hotel, furniture, agriculture, advanced manufacturing and industry, jewelry and apparel, yachts, pop culture, etc.

