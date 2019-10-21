Chengdu-Germany New Economic Development Summit Launched in Berlin
Oct 21, 2019, 02:56 ET
BERLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15th, the Chengdu-Germany New Economy Summit was held in Berlin. The summit's aim was to gain cooperation opportunities, drive high-quality urban economic development, promote business cooperation in the new economy between Chengdu and Germany and build an industrial ecosystem for the new economy. With the focus on the topic of "Develop the new economy and build new ecosystems together", Chengdu's delegation of entrepreneurs, come to Berlin, meet business representatives, financial institutions and other groups to exchange opinions about new economy development and explore new approaches of cooperation for mutual development.
Chengdu and Germany's meeting resulted in a new economic spark of innovation and cooperation that caught fire.
Berlin and Chengdu, as the "the Engine of Europe" and "the Land of Abundance", have the inherent motivation and broad prospects for cooperation. With the focus on the present while dreaming about tomorrow, different social groups from the two parties have been taking practical actions in building a development community in the hopes of bilateral benefit. In order to enhance business understanding on both sides that would contribute to future cooperation, a special recommendation session was arranged where three Chinese and 1 Germany enterprises shared their solutions to the problems they faced to guests. The guests present at the summit expressed their good-will and aspirations to future cross-border cooperation with Chengdu.
The successful Chengdu-Germany New Economy Development Summit advances the cooperation between Germany and Chengdu in the new economy sector and seeks greater complementarity between the two markets. Apart from new economy development and talent exchange, trade and other aspects would also be boosted. This event in Germany was conducive to the development of Chengdu's industry ecosystem and new economy industry chain, pushing Chengdu and Germany to a new phase of new economy cooperation.
Chengdu, China, a city where the new economy is growing rapidly, has been putting in effort to present new ideas in its development, creating a large amount of opportunities in the new economy in the process. In recent years, the city topped Global Times' "Cities with the Greatest Development Potential in China" list and "The Most Attracting Chinese Cities for Investment" list. Additionally, it ranked 15th in the "2018 Asia's Top 50 Cities Comprehensive Ranking" list by The Royal Society. Chengdu came in 4th for new economy output index, ranking among the top cities nationwide in fields featured in new economy development like big data, cloud computing, digital finance and green economy. All these fields have a solid foundation of development and a huge consumer market in Chengdu.
SOURCE The Committee Office of Chengdu-Germany New Economic Development Summit
Share this article