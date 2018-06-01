Chengdu IFS brings Sichuan artists to Paris for Parcours Saint-Germain debut

"The Art of Shape" – Explore art in the urban space at Parcours Saint-Germain

Founded in 2000, Parcours Saint-Germain is an annual art event bringing contemporary art installations to a neighborhood of cultural heritage and modern charm, aiming to inspire thought and strengthen the relationship between the public and art. Under the theme "The Art of Shape", this year's event runs for 10 days and features more than 30 artists from all over the world. Innovating, deconstructing, and exploring materials, the artists investigate the potential of "shape" and produce works that manifest the ineffable. Their art pieces will be displayed at landmark sights, branded shops, cafés, and other public space in the Saint-Germain neighborhood, encouraging the public to ponder "unknown shapes."

Chengdu IFS invites Sichuan artists to participate in Paris Parcours as to deepen international friendship

Parcours Saint-Germain kicked off the 2018 cooperation programs between Chengdu IFS and Saint-Germain-des-Prés Committee in their international partnership. Working with the event's organizing committee, Chengdu IFS invited Zhao Mi and Chen Weicai, two leading artists from Sichuan Province, to create and present artworks featuring Chengdu elements and oriental charm, helping open a dialogue between the world and the motifs of traditional Chinese culture. Artist Zhao Mi chose bamboo, an iconic element of southern China, as the raw material for his installation. Sichuan Province has China's largest bamboo forest. A plant of purity and elegance, bamboo combines flexibility with durability and speaks to a diversity of cultures. Zhao Mi's piece for Parcours Saint-Germain 2018 is called "Grand Waterfall". Featuring 700 bamboo poles, a curtain, and flowing water, the piece brings to life a striking traditional Chinese freestyle landscape painting right in front of the centuries-old Saint-Germain-des-Prés Cathedral. With this installation, Zhao Mi showcases the inclusiveness and evolution of Chengdu City by crafting a beautiful harmony between western style and traditional oriental culture.

Chen Weicai, another artist from Sichuan Province, built his work "Palace" using time-honored raw material: gray tile. Inspired by the architecture of western Sichuan and using gray tiles crafted at the ancient Chengdu town of Luodai, Chen Weicai creates a semi-private space fitting the context and layout of Place Fürstenberg, Saint-Germain-des-Prés. It's a unique beauty crafted by letting the curved structure be surrounded by the trees around Place Fürstenberg.

"Red Panda" a sculpture created by renowned French contemporary artist Richard Orlinski, will also be on display at Place Saint-Sulpice. Made of red resin, the sculpture stands three meters tall, stretches two and a half meters wide, and weighs 200kg, expressing the broad power and serene calmness of the panda. Specially made for OPÉRATION PANDA last Christmas and commissioned by Chengdu IFS, this popular "Red Panda" symbolizes the friendship and values of this international partnership.

Building an international platform for exchange and cooperation between the two cities through culture and art

As one of China's leading emerging tier-1 cities, Chengdu has abundant art resources that showcase the unique cultural qualities and lifestyle of the city. As a new Chengdu City landmark, Chengdu IFS strives to lead the way in promoting international fashion, culture, and art. Chengdu IFS is committed to its mission of advancing the internationalization of both Jinjiang District and Chengdu City.

Chengdu IFS and the Saint-Germain-des-Prés Committee established an international partnership in May 2017, and held their first joint event last Christmas, promoting cultural exchange between the two cities. In 2018, the two parties plan to launch a series of event under the theme "Two Cites, Tied by Art", aiming to promote exchange between the cities by art events. It is hoped that this year's Parcours Saint-Germain will help promote Chengdu, a western Chinese city featuring rich history, dynamic culture, and massive potential for innovation, among the people of Paris. The exchange of quality works of art between the two cities will surely have a profound impact on urban development. In September this year, Chengdu IFS will host Parcours Chengdu, introducing the concept and spirit of Parcours Saint-Germain to the people of Chengdu. Meanwhile, Chengdu IFS, in partnership with the T China, a lifestyle magazine by the New York Times, will present the city's second International Style Conference in September to facilitate in-depth international talks.

About Chengdu IFS

As the first of five IFS projects in which Wharf (Holdings), Chengdu International Finance Square (Chengdu IFS) has became the most sophisticated cosmopolitan city complex in Western China. The project is located in the central business district of Hongxing Road, a prime location in Chengdu, where the city's two most prosperous main roads (Hongxing Road and Dacisi Road) intersect. It is an urban complex with a total construction area of over 760,000 square-meters, including a 210,000 square-meters flagship shopping center, a 291,000 square-meters Grade A office building, the Niccolo with 230 guest rooms, and the IFS Residences-upscale serviced residences covering 76,000 square-meters. Chengdu IFS, due to its global leading architectural design, won the VIVA Design & Development award presented by the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) in 2016, thus ranking Chengdu IFS as the first Chinese commercial real estate project with a top global honor.

The Chengdu IFS flagship shopping centre contains over 600 brands, more than 100 of which are appearing in Chengdu or Southwest China for the first time. As the most upscale and international one-stop shopping center in Western China, Chengdu IFS gathers numerous international top fashion brands, jewelry & watch shops, fashion and garment brands, children's clothing and supplies, a Lane Crawford Department Store, the Ice & Joy skating rink, the UA IMAX movie theater, and moreover, features numerous restaurants and a Global Food Court, offering consumers an international and diversified experience without needing to leave the city. Chengdu IFS will always adhere to the Innovative, Fabulous, Sharing concept, and continue to inject new vigor into the city.

About Parcours Saint-Germain

Founded in 2000, Parcours Saint-Germain is an annual cultural event held in Saint-Germain, a Paris neighborhood known for its art heritage and modern style. During the 10-day event, contemporary art installations are on display at various landmark sites in the neighborhood. Brand stores and artists are invited to participate in various ways, allowing the general public to leisurely explore and discover contemporary art. Sponsored by the Paris cultural affairs office and the 6th District Government of Paris, Parcours Saint-Germain attracts many brands and art institutions, while its media partners include prestigious international media names as well as the local art media in France.

