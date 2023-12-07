Chengdu thriving as cradle of tech innovation in Southwest China

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan province, has emerged as an important source of innovation and a thriving destination for investment by sci-tech enterprises.

Zhou Hua, general manager of Tongwei Solar, said the city has carried out various measures and a series of preferential policies to support sci-tech companies and teams.

The Chengdu Science City by Xinglong Lake in Sichuan Tianfu New Area.
"In recent years, Chengdu has continuously optimized the ecosystem for transforming sci-tech achievements by combining elements such as talent, enterprises, universities, research institutions, and investment," he said, adding that the initiative has helped Tongwei Solar successfully industrialize its achievements from lab findings to products.

Zhou said the company's products are mainly exported to countries including Turkiye, Germany, France, Japan and South Korea. In the first three quarters, it exported 5.1 GW of high-efficiency crystalline silicon cell sheets, an increase of 30 percent year-on-year.

A partner of Tongwei Solar, Chengdu Guibao Science and Technology is one of the first enterprises in the industry to apply new organic silicon materials to the photovoltaic sector.

The company has an annual production capacity of 25,000 metric tons of photovoltaic-used sealants, and maintains sound cooperation with leading photovoltaic enterprises such as LONGi Green Energy Technology and JA Solar Technology.

Guibao said it will implement a diversified development strategy centering on the new material industry, and insist on a business pattern which takes organic silicon materials as its core, to provide high-end supporting materials for national pillar industries and strategic emerging sectors.

Xgimi Technology, another high-tech company based in Chengdu, specializes in designing and manufacturing high-performance multi-functional smart projectors and laser televisions. Since 2018, it has exported products to more than 100 countries and regions, including Germany, Japan and the United States.

According to IDC's tracking report on China's projector market in the second quarter of this year, Xgimi has won first place in shipments for five and a half consecutive years.

Recently, Xgimi has been exploring the combination of projection technology with home furnishing, to further integrate their products into users' daily lives.

"We will further increase investment in research and development, strengthen independent innovation, and develop a more diversified product portfolio," the company head said.

Data from the Chengdu science and technology bureau showed that the total number of high-tech enterprises in Chengdu increased to 11,500 in 2022, up 45 percent year-on-year.

