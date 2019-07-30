Chengdu to Build a New Economic "City of Opportunity"

CHENGDU, China, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chengdu has held three Chengdu global innovation and entrepreneurship fairs; hence it was the fourth time to hold the fair in 2019. Last year, themed "Developing New Economy, Fostering New Drivers", the 2018 Fair has received extensive attention worldwide, attracting tens of thousands of participants from world's hot entrepreneurial cities, business leaders at home and abroad, famous investment institutions, and top incubation carriers. It had great nationwide and international influence and rallying point, propelled the gathering, fusion, and connection of global innovative and entrepreneurial resources in Chengdu, activated the flow of global innovative and entrepreneurial elements, and also presented Chengdu innovative and entrepreneurial environments from diverse dimensions.

For the sake of enhancing the brand's continuity, strength, and international influence, 2019 Chengdu Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair has launched a press conference of the City's Opportunity List for the first time. As one of the highlights and features in 2019 Chengdu GIEF (Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair), this press conference has invited delegates from international sister-cities, and cities along the One Belt and One Road. There was 200 city delegates and business representatives in various fields participating.

Chengdu is concentrating on being a trendsetter, a scene nurturing site, a factor agglomeration place, and an ecological innovation zone, and building the "Optimum City for Developing New Economy". In order to build the new economic "City of Opportunities", the press conference of the City's Opportunity List, it announced investment information like the city's urban planning, industrial, cultural, and talent needs during the meeting and through official website. Therefore, it offered platforms and opportunities to global investors, enterprises, and scientific research institutes, activated the flow and collection of inter-enterprise, inter-city, and international innovative elements, and built a platform of corporation and transaction.

On June 11, at the press conference of the City's Opportunity List, there was supply and demand information including infrastructure, technology, production, and human resource, covering a wide range of field from AI, big data+, clean energy+, intelligent equipment manufacturing, biological medicine, new materials, science and technology finance. Through announcing the City's Opportunity List, unveiling resources elements forwardly, creating market opportunities, and providing new technologies, new organizations, new industries, new formats, new modes of exploration and practice, and merged innovative chances, the enterprises can seize their chances to develop the city thoroughly, accurately, and timely, and the global investors, enterprises, and talents could have an entrance and opportunity to develop in Chengdu.

Chengdu GIEF will continue to implement the city's opportunity list which will display new urban innovative and entrepreneurial trend thoroughly, deeply, and with multi-dimension, and activate enterprises to seize the opportunities of urban development comprehensively, hence to further propel this GIEF to be a collection platform for the country to open gate on innovative and entrepreneurial resources, an innovative and entrepreneurial elements transaction platform which is mutual-beneficial and international, and a display platform of national comprehensive innovative reform achievements.

