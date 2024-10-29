Chengdu's Wuhou district sets ambitious course for music industry

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wuhou district in Chengdu, Sichuan province held a promotional event in Beijing on Oct 28 to advance the high-quality development of its music and cultural innovation industries.

The district is now building the Chengdu Musical Fun music industrial zone to offer global music enterprises and musicians a sharing platform and a favorable industrial environment, Lei Xiaopeng, a member of the standing committee of the Wuhou committee of the Communist Party of China, said in his remarks.

Music industry projects are signed at a promotional event held on Oct 28 in Beijing, to promote the high-quality development of the music industry in Wuhou district of Chengdu, Sichuan province.

It is aimed at becoming a core zone of the international music capital and an international demonstration zone for the music industry, Lei said.

Currently, Wuhou district has more than 700 enterprises in the music industry. It has established an industrial chain involving music creation, copyright trading, performance, music education and instrument production and sales, according to officials with the Wuhou district government.

With a planned area of 1.2 square kilometers, the Chengdu Musical Fun is centered around the Chengdu City Concert Hall, while covering the areas of Sichuan Conservatory of Music and Sichuan University.

According to the project's three-year plan (2024-26), the district will gather the resources and strengths of official departments, enterprises, colleges, industry associations, as well as theaters and stadiums to support its growth and boost the music industry.

During the promotional event, Jiang Yingrong, a singer born in Chengdu, called on all musicians from Sichuan to participate in the "Tianfu Musicians and Chengdu Music Fun" initiative and make contributions to the city's music industry.

The Music Industry Promotion Committee of the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association will strengthen cooperation with Wuhou district to offer its music industry more effective services, Zuo Jun, secretary-general of the committee, said at the event.

The Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Alliance and the Chengdu Music Fun Music Industry Development Alliance signed a strategic cooperation agreement during the promotional event.

Meanwhile, the Three Kingdoms creative design administrative committee and the company Chengdu Wuhou Cultural and Innovation Industrial Investment signed with five enterprises. These projects involve fields such as digital economy, performing arts and cultural activities, proving a strong impetus to the district's music industry.

SOURCE Chengdu Wuhou District Government