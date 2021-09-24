ChenMed Adds Another Established Community Practice to Serve More Seniors in New Orleans

With more than 85 medical centers in 12 states, ChenMed offers a full range of primary care services to seniors, from preventive care to diagnostic services and management of chronic diseases. The medical centers, located in underserved communities, are led by caring, expert doctors who coordinate all aspects of their patients' care.

"As we continue to provide seniors with access to our affordable, VIP-care, partnering with physicians who are established and highly respected in the community is key," said Vijay Jaligam, M.D., chief medical officer for the JenCare New Orleans market. "Aligning with quality physicians like Dr. Kerl brings us closer to our goal of serving more seniors."



ChenMed operates five JenCare Senior Medical Centers in the greater New Orleans area, with locations in the Gentilly, Kenner, Metairie, Mid-City and West Bank neighborhoods. It will add two new centers to its operations later this year in Westwego and New Orleans East. JenCare has been a pillar in the New Orleans senior health care community for eight years.

"I'm very impressed with JenCare's facility in Kenner, where it became apparent how much my patients would benefit from having access to the unique VIP care and services provided there," said Dr. Kerl. "I look forward to serving my patients our new location and making available to them all of the health resources JenCare offers."

