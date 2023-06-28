ChenMed Celebrates the Strength and Diversity of Team Members with Special Juneteenth and Pride Month Events

News provided by

ChenMed

28 Jun, 2023, 13:40 ET

MIAMI, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, is a privately owned medical, technology and management company that operates medical practices providing high-touch, personalized primary care to Medicare-eligible seniors. ChenMed recognizes the month of June as an opportunity to honor and embrace the resilience, strength, and contributions of our LGBTQ+ community members, as well as honoring the significance of Juneteenth and embracing the opportunity to stand in solidarity with our communities as we work towards creating a more just and equitable society.

Continue Reading
Chen Senior Medical Center's County Line employees celebrating Pride Month, as did other centers across the ChenMed national footprint
Chen Senior Medical Center's County Line employees celebrating Pride Month, as did other centers across the ChenMed national footprint

"ChenMed is committed to fostering the diverse backgrounds of our team members and patients and has invested in creating a culture of inclusion, where everyone is valued. When people are highly valued and loved, they can contribute highly, have a sense of belonging, and thrive," said Stephanie Chen, Chief Legal and Culture Officer at ChenMed. "We recognize and celebrate the significance of both Juneteenth and Pride Month this June alongside our team members and patients." 

ChenMed acknowledges the ongoing work it takes to achieve freedom and equality each day. Throughout the month, the company is encouraging its employees to explore African American foods, books, and museums, such as the National Museum of African American History. Additionally, team members are getting involved by taking part in Pride Month celebrations and hanging Pride flags in its senior medical centers, amongst other educational and engaging activities.

ChenMed boasts a company that reflects the many diverse communities and the patients it serves across 15 states, including Florida, the southern U.S., and throughout the Midwest region. In addition to supporting social and racial equity, ChenMed embraces its team members' cultures by actively observing Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, Asian-American Pacific Islander Month, Women's History Month, LGBTQ+, Juneteenth and other cultural celebrations. The company also encourages employees to participate in employee resource groups (ERGs) year-round relevant to their interests during business hours, including AWARE2 (All Working to Achieve Racial Equity and Equality); CHARISMA (ChenMed Healthcare Allies Respecting Individuality & Sexuality of Members & Associates); WIN (Women Inspire Network); and VET (Veteran Engagement Team). 

"As we strive to transform health of the lives in our most underserved and historically marginalized communities, it's important that we invest in the celebration and education of the diverse cultures and identities we serve for our staff, patients, and community," said Josh Dumas, AWARE2 Co-Chair & Executive Center Director, Southeast. "Highlighting the significance of Juneteenth and recognizing the contributions of our LGBTQ+ community fully aligns with our goal to empower and reduce disparities in the communities we serve -- addressing health disparities upstream while physically caring for patients in our centers."

About ChenMed:
ChenMed is a privately owned medical, technology and management company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates more than 125 senior medical centers in 15 states. Named one of Fortune's 2020 "Change the World" companies, twice named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center, and IntuneHealth™. Its leading value-based, healthcare technology organization, Curity™, was recently named a "Best Place to Work in IT" by ComputerWorld. See ChenMed's 2022 Impact Report

SOURCE ChenMed

Also from this source

ChenMed Wins Three Gold and Silver Stevies in the 2023 American Business Awards®

JenCare Senior Medical Center Hosts Hundreds for National Senior Health and Fitness Day at Lafreniere Park

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.