ChenMed Donates Nearly $750,000 to Help Employees and the New Orleans Community After Hurricane Ida

"Our hearts go out to our colleagues and patients in New Orleans," said Stephanie Chen, chief legal and culture officer at ChenMed. "They have been through a lot. We started mobilizing support and relief efforts immediately after the storm and continue to provide support for the things they need, like housing, supplies and food. Not only did our local JenCare teams get involved in the relief efforts, but team members from Houston centers, other Florida centers, and our corporate office also took part through volunteering and donating monetary gifts. Taking care of each other and our community is part of our mission, and I'm so proud of all that our team members have done to help out each other and the seniors they serve."

One of the employees who jumped into action to help others is Vijay Jaligam, M.D., chief medical officer of JenCare's cardiovascular care in New Orleans.

"I've been going around and checking on patients," said Dr. Jaligam. Since JenCare medical centers across the city were closed due to damage and loss of power, Dr. Jaligam drove around and made house calls, checking on patients to make sure they were safe and healthy. He recalls one patient who was pleasantly surprised to see him. "While visiting one of the patients, the woman saw me and said, 'they told me JenCare was going to come.' I said, 'We're here! I'm JenCare!' She was so relieved to hear that."



"This journey has been fulfilling," Dr. Jaligam added. "I'm doing it because it's a privilege to be a doctor and an honor to serve patients."

ChenMed's donations to the community in the days since Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans amount to $562,000, and the company's donations to employees amount to $180,000. In addition to the company-sponsored donations, ChenMed employees have donated $30,000 so far to help their colleagues.

"The amount of support our team members have given each other during this crisis is so heartwarming," said Ms. Chen. "We're continuing to collect monetary donations from those employees who would like to help out their coworkers, and our volunteer efforts will continue as long as our seniors and the communities in which they live are in need."

Earlier this year, in response to the COVID-19 crisis in India and the earthquake in Haiti, ChenMed donated $50,000 and $14,425, respectively, to help people suffering in those countries. Monies were donated to various not-for-profit organizations that organized relief efforts in those countries to ensure the help reached those who needed it the most.

