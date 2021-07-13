ChenMed Honored As Only Primary Care Medical Practice On "Best Places to Work in IT" List

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized as a career destination of choice for IT professionals," said Hernando Celada, Chief Information Officer at ChenMed. "Our amazing team keeps finding ways to nimbly meet the technology needs of our doctors and care teams that are delivering affordable VIP care to Medicare-eligible seniors living in underserved communities across America. Happily, our company culture celebrates diversity and innovation with a constant focus on nurturing the outstanding relationships that fuel game-changing outcomes."

The annual "Best Places to Work in IT" listing showcases the organizations that excel at keeping their employees engaged and loyal with compensation, training and access to hot technologies. IDG Insider Pro and Computerworld conduct a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

"Our physician-led primary care organization simply would not be the market disruptor it is without the proprietary and powerful technology solutions our IT team has developed to advance our mission," explains Christopher Chen, M.D., ChenMed CEO. "We are grateful that the information technology professionals surveyed recognize and appreciate the outstanding career options, career development, and benefits ChenMed provides."

About "Best Places to Work in IT 2021"

The new list of "Best Places to Work in IT 2021" spotlights a diverse group of companies and organizations, including:

Technology leaders - Red Hat, Ultimate Kronos Group, Booz Allen Hamilton , VMware Inc., Motorola Solutions, CDW Corporation and Informatica

Ultimate Kronos Group, Financial services icons - Vanguard, The Hartford , Navy Federal Credit Union, Asurion, Aflac, Discover, Liberty Mutual Insurance and Principal Financial Group

Healthcare/hospital systems - Norton Healthcare, Sharp Healthcare, Atrium Health, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Advent Health, and Banner Health

According to Kate Hoy, editor of IDG's Insider Pro, "Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments – while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation."

About ChenMed

Headquartered in Miami, ChenMed is a privately owned organization with 80+ medical centers across the U.S., each designed to give affordable, accessible, VIP healthcare to seniors. In fact, ChenMed patients average 30 to 50 percent fewer in-patient hospitalizations, and up to 75 percent fewer emergency room visits. Plus, a recent study published in American Journal of Preventive Cardiology found that the high-touch primary care ChenMed provides reduces coronavirus deaths by 40 percent.

Named one of the Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

To learn more about the career opportunities with our technology team, visit ChenMed's careers page.

About Insider Pro

Insider Pro provides its subscribers with access to in-depth journalism, exclusive research, enterprise product reviews, hands-on advice, editor-curated special reports and feature articles on topics such as AI, machine learning, cloud platforms, analytics, network security, cyber threats, IoT, tech careers and much more. Insider Pro is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available www.idg.com.

