ChenMed Named as a Finalist in Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards

ChenMed

29 Jun, 2023, 12:30 ET

The Awards Honor Creative Solutions to Some of the Biggest Issues Facing the World Today

MIAMI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, one of the nation's leading primary care providers focused on serving seniors, is proud to announce it is one of the companies recognized in Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards. The competition honors sustainable designs, innovative products, bold social initiatives, and other creative projects that are changing the way we work, live and interact with the world.

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management, and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. Dr. Chad Hines, left, and other ChenMed clinicians are transforming care for seniors by delivering VIP service and better health outcomes through more than 125 centers in 15 states
ChenMed was named a Finalist in both the Large Business and Established Excellence categories for its mission to provide concierge healthcare to the most vulnerable, underserved people. The ChenMed model is a holistic approach that holds physicians accountable for patient outcomes and eliminates the traditional fee-for-service healthcare system that only works for the people collecting fees. The organization's approach to transforming healthcare could truly change the world by addressing healthcare inequity and implementing more preventive health practices.

"It's thrilling to see the creativity and innovation that are so abundant among this year's honorees," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "While it's easy to feel discouraged by the state of the world, the entrepreneurs, companies and nonprofits featured in this package show the limitless potential to address society's most urgent problems. Our journalists have highlighted some of the most exciting and impactful work being done today—from housing to equity to sustainability—and we look forward to seeing not only how these projects evolve but how they inspire others to develop solutions of their own."

This year's World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 45 winners, 216 finalists, and more than 300 honorable mentions—with health, climate, energy, and AI among the most popular categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,200 entries across urban design, education, nature, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility, and more. Several new categories were added this year including rapid response, crypto and blockchain, agriculture, and workplace. The 2023 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Italy to Singapore to New Zealand.

"We know that we change the lives of our patients, their families, and our team members every day, as well as bringing positive change to the communities in which we operate," said Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of ChenMed. "We are honored to be recognized for our model's potential to change the world. We hope more healthcare providers are willing to take bold actions to move away from the broken fee-for-service model and embrace transformative, value-based care."

Fast Company's Spring 2023 issue showcases some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and forward-thinking companies that are actively tackling global challenges. The solutions cover everything from water reuse in urban environments and modular housing to an initiative combating book bans and a program that spotlights trans-friendly salons around the world. 

About Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards
World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About ChenMed
ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management, and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The growing company operates more than 125 senior medical centers in 15 states. Named a Fortune "Change the World" company, twice-named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek, and a Certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical CenterDedicated Senior Medical Center Florida, Dedicated Senior Medical Center National, JenCare Senior Medical Center, and IntuneHealth. Thanks to its nimble and growing software entity, Curity, ChenMed also was recently named "Best Places to Work in IT" by Computerworld.

