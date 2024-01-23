ChenMed Names Steve Nelson CEO, Chris Chen Executive Board Chair

New Roles Correspond with Company's Plan to Accelerate Growth, Serve More Seniors

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of ChenMed, one of the nation's leading primary health care providers focused on serving seniors, announced leadership changes, today, to guide the company's ambitions to provide more seniors with better health outcomes.

Effective February 1, Chris Chen, ChenMed's Chief Executive Officer, will transition to the role of Executive Chair of the Board. Steve Nelson, the company's President, will elevate to serve as ChenMed's CEO, leading management and operations. Mike Redmond, ChenMed's Chief Financial Officer, will remain at ChenMed and transition to the role of Special Advisor to the CEO and Board of Directors. Mike Bruff, the company's Executive Vice President of Finance will elevate to serve as Chief Financial Officer.

ChenMed presently operates more than 130 senior medical centers in 15 states throughout the country and remains dedicated to the founding principle that underserved seniors deserve access to exemplary primary care to keep them healthy and out of the hospital. These leadership changes will build upon the company's success in serving individuals who have historically lacked access to coordinated health care, as it expands its presence to seniors in more areas of the country who can benefit from the preventive care model that ChenMed provides.

"My father's vision for the company and our family's commitment to bring our model of health care to those who need it most is now enabling hundreds of thousands of people to live healthier, more secure lives," said Chris Chen. "Steve Nelson's expansive knowledge of health care, his skill in executing against a value-based care model, and his leadership values will position him as CEO to help us reach more people who can benefit from ChenMed's brand of better health and well-being."

"Having spent more than thirty years in health care, my time within this company this past year has enabled me to witness what true value-based care looks like, and how it can improve peoples' lives and transform healthcare in this nation," said Steve Nelson. "ChenMed delivers this care peerlessly, and I am honored to have a partner like Chris Chen."

"I am confident that the combination of strengths within the partnership between Steve and me can accelerate growth to provide unprecedented access to patients around the country who deserve quality, affordable and coordinated care," said Chris Chen.

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The growing company operates more than 130 senior medical centers in 15 states. Named a Fortune "Change the World" company, twice-named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek, and a Certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center, and IntuneHealth™. Thanks to its leading value-based, healthcare technology organization, Curity™, ChenMed also was recently named "Best Places to Work in IT" by Computerworld.

