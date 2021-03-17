ChenMed Primary Care Doctors and Nurses to Administer 50,000 COVID-19 Vaccines By Mother's Day

"Our physician-led teams keep showing health officials why primary care doctors remain healthcare MVPs in administering vaccines," says Gordon Chen, M.D., ChenMed Chief Medical Officer. "The trust primary care doctors earn with patients and their communities is second to none. Plus, primary care physicians never grow tired of answering questions about the lifesaving vaccines , or about the importance of considering individual health issues before deciding to get vaccinated."

"The trust primary care doctors earn with patients and their communities is second to none."

ChenMed centers throughout Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia, started preparing for desired at-center coronavirus vaccinations during the fourth quarter of 2020; registering centers; installing ultra-cold storage units with required back-up and monitoring systems; and also finessing multiple rounds of required staff training as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines started to become available.

As a global-risk medical practice serving Medicare-eligible seniors with an average age of 72, ChenMed quickly went a step further. "We immediately started communicating at least weekly with partners and government officials helping with strategic deployments of COVID-19 vaccines," adds Dr. Chen. "By bringing fresh local eyes to each market's supply chain challenges, and by staying flexible, our market leaders create and nurture a multifaceted approach to get increasingly more of our doctors, essential healthcare workers, and our patients vaccinated."

Notable ChenMed partnerships to administer increasing numbers of COVID-19 vaccines range from hospital system collaborations to strategic community outreach with cities and towns. For example, in South Florida, Chen Senior Medical Centers continue to work closely with elected officials on special initiatives to better vaccinate seniors in Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, North Lauderdale, Hallandale Beach, Miami Lakes, North Miami, North Miami Beach, and Opa-locka.

The proven ChenMed approach to primary care earned some extra attention during the coronavirus pandemic. A recent University of Miami study of 400 ChenMed patients in eight states shows how high-touch primary care can reduce coronavirus deaths among seniors by 40 percent.

About ChenMed

For seniors most in need of care, high-quality health care often is beyond reach. ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine — and better health outcomes — to the neediest populations. ChenMed is a privately owned medical, management and technology company. A provider of choice for some 20 Medicare Advantage health insurance plans, ChenMed is one of Fortune Magazine's 2020 "Change the World" companies "taking on society's unsolved problems - and boosting their business as a result." ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, and JenCare Senior Medical Center .

SOURCE ChenMed

Related Links

http://ChenMed.com

