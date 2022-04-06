ChenMed's Hernando Celada Named Modern Healthcare Top 25 Innovator - 2022

"The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by innovations in digital health technology and demand for alternative care models. This year's Top 25 Innovators not only have the courage to try new ideas and approaches, but they also have the vision to turn them into tangible improvements in patient outcomes and experiences, population health, efficiency and cost-effectiveness," Fawn Lopez, Publisher shares. "Their innovative leadership serves as a model to aspire to, and we congratulate them for their achievements."

ChenMed CEO, Christopher Chen, M.D. says, "Our amazing clinicians and care teams are truly empowered by the visionary and intuitive technologies created and continuingly enhanced by Hernando Celada and his highly regarded Curity software team. Constant innovation with resolute focus on helping doctors transform care of the neediest populations makes it possible for ChenMed to fuel vital hyper growth while maintaining best in primary care patient satisfaction and health outcomes."

Celada is responsible for leading the innovation arm that identifies and creates new lines of business for ChenMed, and he also drives enterprise-wide strategic initiatives. In addition, Hernando leads Curity, ChenMed's software company that has developed a technology platform which includes the electronic health record (EHR) used in nearly 100 ChenMed centers operating in 12 states. Before joining ChenMed, Celada worked at several Fortune 1000 companies, beginning his career in technology. He has a proven track record of creating business value and building a great company culture.

"Our 'everyone wins' approach makes Curity technology careers really special," explains Celada, noting that he's currently working to fill several challenging and rewarding roles from software engineering to product management, all with the goal of enhancing technology to drive the best outcomes for our providers and patients. "We are excited to be helping Miami become a destination for the nation's best technology professionals seeking unrivaled opportunities for career growth (watch 2022 Cafecito Tech Talk with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez). Curity offers unparalleled opportunities to help reshape healthcare in America."

This year's honorees are profiled in the April 4 issue of MH magazine and online at Modernhealthcare.com/awards/top-25-innovators-2022

About ChenMed:

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates nearly 100 senior medical centers in 12 states. Named a Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company , a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center. Thanks to its nimble and growing software entity, Curity, ChenMed also was recently named "A Best Place to Work in IT" by IDG's Insider Pro and ComputerWorld.

