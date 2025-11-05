Cheongju Becomes a Full Member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network

The only city in Korea selected as a UNESCO Creative City in 2025

Launch of the era of "Global Craft City Cheongju," the internationally recognized center of K-craft

CHEONGJU, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Cheongju has officially become a full member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in the field of Crafts and Folk Art.

During a press briefing on November 5th, 2025, Mayor Lee Beom-seok, who chairs the Cheongju Craft Biennale Organizing Committee, announced that "Cheongju, the heart of K-craft, is stepping onto the global stage as a leading city for crafts through its inclusion in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. With our rich cultural heritage and deep-rooted craft spirit, we will build a creative city that connects our 880,000 citizens with the world."

On October 31st, 2025 (local time in Paris), UNESCO headquarters officially announced Cheongju as the only new city from Korea to be admitted to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

Cheongju––Craft Capital of Korea––Goes Global

Launched in 1999, the Cheongju Craft Biennale has, over 27 years, become a cornerstone of the global craft scene. The Culture Factory represents the innovative transformation of industrial heritage into a vibrant cultural space that blends production, exhibition, and education, symbolizing the creative spirit of Cheongju.

This recognition marks a major milestone on which the international community acknowledges the long-standing commitment of Cheongju to sustainable urban development through craft.

The Creative City of Cheongju Embarks on a New Challenge

With its official designation as a member of the UCCN, Cheongju has the right to use the title "UNESCO Creative City" and the concomitant logo. The city will collaborate with 408 cities across 100 countries to shape a shared vision for the future of creative industries.

Cheongju plans to implement a multi-year roadmap to build a creative city model that focuses on fostering a sustainable cultural environment, promoting citizen-driven everyday craft initiatives, and helping young craft artists reach the global market.

A formal proclamation ceremony is scheduled for December 2025, followed by the enactment of a creative city ordinance in February 2026, which will establish a solid institutional framework. This milestone goes beyond mere recognition; it marks the beginning of a citywide creative ecosystem where craft becomes a bridge to the world.

Mayor Lee Beom-seok remarked, "This official UNESCO certification will raise Cheongju's international profile and strengthen cooperation with creative cities worldwide. Building on this opportunity, we will strive to enhance the competitiveness of our craft industry, create a sustainable ecosystem, and expand the cultural foundation that allows creativity and craft to enrich everyday life, thereby solidifying Cheongju's status as a global craft capital."

The UCCN, launched in 2004, is a global initiative that includes 408 cities across 100 countries. The network spans eight creative fields: crafts and folk art, literature, music, design, media arts, gastronomy, film, and architecture. With Cheongju's recent designation, 13 Korean cities are recognized as UNESCO Creative Cities.

Cheongju began its journey as a candidate city in 2018. In 2023, the city laid out a strategic plan to join the UCCN and solidified its regional collaboration by partnering with seven key organizations, including the Cheongju Cultural Industry Promotion Foundation and the Sustainable Development Council.

In 2024, the Korean National Commission for UNESCO selected Cheongju as the sole recommended Korean city. The city received final approval 8 months after submitting its official application to UNESCO headquarters in March 2024.

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of the Cheongju Craft Biennale(South Korea)