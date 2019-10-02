Chepri® Builds Online Ordering Experience For Salata

The Chepri goal was to create the best possible online ordering experience that functions efficiently with Olo's menu management. Through a partnership with design agency GS&F, and technical consultants Exopsol, Chepri developed Salata's new online ordering experience while integrating tech suite upgrades through a front-end digital application, leveraging the updated Olo API.

Chepri developed and implemented functionality and feature sets which include desired online ordering capabilities provided by Olo. These include a seamless, mobile-optimized guest checkout, signing in, managing a signed-in account, signing out, checking out as a signed-in user, modifying a product, editing products from the cart, changing locations, and group ordering. Of particular note was the addition of an allergen filter, a recipe help tool that provides suggestions, and of course, salad customization, a cornerstone to the Salata brand.

To accommodate the rising demand for off-premise options, Chepri integrated Olo Dispatch into the app to make fresh food delivery available at all Salata locations.

Leveraging newly built Olo API functionality allowing Paytronix integration with POS provider Toast, Chepri developed single sign-on capability allowing guests to access their loyalty & rewards points during their online ordering experience to drive traffic and increase check average.

"Salata has been empowered with digital solutions that increase convenience, winning over guests from competitors while growing existing consumer spend," said Myers. "Our online ordering and integration development will increase revenue for Salata. Other Chepri clients have seen 300 percent digital growth."

About Chepri

Founded in 2008, Ohio-based Chepri is a technology company that provides custom guest experience software development with web UI/UX, e-commerce, mobile, and kiosk apps that boost revenue. An Olo partner, Chepri's mission is to leverage technology to help brands succeed in a competitive, ever-changing digital landscape. For more information, visit https://chepri.com

SOURCE Chepri

Related Links

https://chepri.com

