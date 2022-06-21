CHEQ named as Official In-Stadium Mobile Ordering and Delivery Partner of the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium

Mobile Ordering through CHEQ will be available throughout the stadium for the 2022 season and in-seat delivery will be available in select sections. CHEQ will also provide self-service kiosks in high-traffic locations to help reduce lines and wait times. "We are excited to partner with CHEQ to enhance our fan experience through their proven track record of innovation and technology in large scale sports venues," said Jeremy Walls, Chief Revenue Officer of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. "We are a global entertainment destination designed to host big events and working with CHEQ to reduce wait times and increase efficiency will serve us well moving forward."

CHEQ Chief Revenue Officer Jake Stone added, "The Miami Dolphins are one of the NFL's most storied and beloved teams and we are delighted to partner with them to make mobile ordering easy and ubiquitous throughout the stadium. We also look forward to helping to strengthen the bonds with the local restaurant community and with fans who might not be able to attend games in person through our unique remote gifting functionality." In addition to stadiums, CHEQ partners with local restaurants and bars to power mobile ordering and remote gifting, allowing users to pay for and send food and drinks directly to their friends' tables in real time from anywhere in the world.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. www.dolphins.com

About Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination and cultural curator of world-class events. The best-in-class venue is home to the Miami Dolphins, University of Miami football team, Orange Bowl, F1 Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open, major concerts, championship boxing, and international soccer. www.hardrockstadium.com

About CHEQ

CHEQ is the world's first social payments platform, connecting consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by any restaurant, café, bar, or stadium to make transactions fun, easy, and worry- free. Users can even send food and drinks directly to their friends from anywhere in the world. CHEQ lets venues retain their unique banding within the app and keep their direct relationships with their guests.

