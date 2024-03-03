CHEQUER Inc. (QueryPie) Secures Investment to Accelerate Growth

SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEQUER Inc., a leading B2B SaaS cyber security platform startup, announced today that it has closed an investment round, positioning the company for accelerated expansion in the global market and innovation in the cloud native security platform sector.

The round was co-led by Salesforce Ventures and Z Venture Capital (ZVC), bringing the cumulative investment in CHEQUER Inc. so far – including the seed round in 2021 – to $24.82 million.

CHEQUER Inc., a US-based Y Combinator alumni (YC W20) focused largely in Japan and South Korea, has experienced rapid growth since its inception, achieving notable milestones such as launching 'QueryPie', a Cloud Data Protection Platform (CDPP) that enables companies to respond to data governance and its infrastructure development. It supports integrated management of data access control, auditing, and monitoring tasks in cloud environments, allowing for easier and safer cyber security by saving costs and increasing revenue. It also provides a zero-trust framework for corporate compliance with global data security regulations such as CSA-STAR(gold), ISMS-P, PCI-DSS, J-Sox and GDPR.

"This investment marks a significant watershed moment for CHEQUER as we continue to revolutionize the cloud data protection platform landscape," said Brant Hwang, a founder & CEO of CHEQUER Inc. "We are thrilled to work with Salesforce Ventures and ZVC who share our vision of innovating cyber security."

"We are impressed by CHEQUER's innovative approach and leadership team," said Ken Asada, Salesforce Ventures Partner & Head of Japan. "We believe that CHEQUER is well-positioned to help transform the way businesses harness technology and drive meaningful value for its customers. We look forward to supporting CHEQUER as it enters its next phase of growth and expansion."

With this investment and global relationship with Salesforce Ventures and ZVC, CHEQUER Inc., is poised to deliver exceptional value to customers across B2B SaaS platform sectors in Japan as one of CHEQUER's primary international expansion opportunities.

About CHEQUER Inc.:

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2016, CHEQUER Inc., is a provider of B2B solutions optimized for SaaS and cloud environments, offering Cloud Data Protection Platform, CDPP. With a team consisting of engineers who formerly worked at Kakao and Naver and experts from various fields, the company officially launched the QueryPie in June 2020. QueryPie is a unified, data governance platform for data analytics and infrastructure environments, enabling enterprises to centrally manage development infrastructure, data access control, and data-related tasks, leading to reduced costs and increased revenue in the cloud environment. As well, it complies with data security regulations like J-Sox, ISMS, PCI-DSS, and GDPR.

Currently, the company provides solutions to leading Korean and international companies like Kakao Enterprise, Kakao Pay, Karrot, MUSINSA, Yanolja, and HYBE, demonstrating rapid growth. CHEQUER recently launched the QueryPie SAC(System Access Controller), an expanded security solution that complies with Korean and international data security regulations. For further information, please visit www.querypie.com

About Salesforce Ventures:

Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. Since 2009, we've invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world's most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Stripe, Zoom, Cohere, Dropbox, Hugging Face, Anthropic, and Snowflake, among others. Salesforce Ventures leverages our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an unfair advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 28 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, and Tokyo. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com.

About Z Venture Capital:

Z Venture Capital serves as the corporate venture capital arm of LY Corporation(an integrated entity of Z Holdings•LINE•Yahoo Japan, etc.), supporting startups with global potential. ZVC is the succeeding company of YJ Capital Inc., which was established in August 2012, following its merger with LINE Ventures Corporation in April 2021.

