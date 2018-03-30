MARICOPA, Ariz., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheri German is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Finance in recognition of her role as VP Operations Manager at Union Bank. One of the largest financial establishments across the globe, MUFG Union Bank's Wholesale Lending office is located in the heart of the Tempe, Arizona area. Dedicated to the satisfaction of their customers, the bank ensures that their workers receive quality training in an effort to handle their client's financial matters. The company believes that by, "living our values, we'll achieve a balance of size, success, and stability. And we'll positively impact every individual, organization, and community we touch." With integrity, respect, service, collaboration, inclusion, and stewardship at the forefront of the company's values, Union Bank guarantees that their clients are met with the highest quality of service. The company believes in, "doing right every day and committing to long term relationships" while maintaining a "thoughtful approach to business." Offering a wide array of services to their clients, the company is specialized in checking's and savings accounts, various loans and lines of credit including home loans, home equities, and credit cards, and more. Offering numerous incentive programs, the company makes certain that their clients retain the maximum amount of benefits possible.

Amassing over thirty three years of experience in the field of Finance, German has spent a year and a half in her current role as Vice President of Operations at Union Bank. Throughout her career, German has gained expertise in the areas of Lending, Customer Relations, Wholesale and Retail Lending.

To further her professional development, German is an affiliate of several organizations including the National Underwriting Association and the National Association of Professional Women. German is an active volunteer with Feed My Starving Children and her local community.



When she is not working, German enjoys spending quality time with her family.

German dedicates this recognition to her children Matthew and Leslie, and her grandchildren Parker, Bailey, and William

