CHERIBUNDI ANNOUNCES NEW COLLECTIVE OF TEAM USA ATHLETES AS BRAND PARTNERS

Five Team USA Athletes, Headlined by Ryan Murphy, Chase Budinger and Delaney Schnell, Join Cheribundi's Group of Elite Athlete Ambassadors Leading up to the 2024 Olympic Games

BOULDER, Colo., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheribundi , the leader in natural sports nutrition products built from the power of tart cherries, today announced the addition of five Team USA athletes as new brand partners ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. The elite group includes world-renowned athletes: Ryan Murphy (4x Olympic Gold Medalist/Swimming), Chase Budinger (7-year NBA veteran/Beach Volleyball), Delaney Schnell (2x Olympian & 1x Olympic Silver Medalist/Diving), Keturah Orji (3x Olympian & 10x U.S. Champion/Track & Field), and Courtney Lindsey (NCAA Champion/Track & Field).

The five athletes will serve as ambassadors for Cheribundi during the Paris 2024 Olympics, working to amplify the brand's ethos of natural nutrition and holistic recovery. Each athlete will leverage their respective social platforms to create original content and engage with their audiences, while also serving as spokespeople for Cheribundi before, during, and after the Olympic Games. As these athletes compete on the world stage in Paris, they will showcase how Cheribundi's products support their rigorous training and recovery routines, further solidifying the brand's reputation as a leader in sports nutrition. In addition to the five Olympic athletes, Cheribundi supports 11 U.S. National Teams and the U.S. Olympic Training Center with its products.

"Cheribundi is excited to support several US National Team athletes with our proven recovery products as they prepare to compete in the upcoming Olympics," says Dan Sagers, Vice President of Sports and Emerging Channels at Cheribundi. "This specifically selected group of athlete partners will not only bring visibility to Cheribundi's innovative tart cherry products, but also underscore the importance of natural nutrition in achieving peak performance. By partnering with such accomplished athletes on their journey to Paris, we aim to inspire athletes everywhere to prioritize their health and recovery routines."

Cheribundi's focus on the scientifically proven antioxidant power of tart cherries for enhanced recovery and performance has made it a favorite among elite athletes and sports enthusiasts alike. Cheribundi has been fueling the world's best athletes and teams for 20 years with its products currently used by over 475 professional and collegiate teams, including every collegiate football and men's basketball National Champion since 2007.

About Cheribundi:

Cheribundi is the leader in natural sports nutrition products, specializing in one of the most effective and functional tools for recovery: natural tart cherry juice. Known to support improved sleep and recovery, tart cherry juice powers Cheribundi's purpose to fuel active individuals' daily progress towards wellness. Formulated through a proprietary filtration process, Cheribundi is consumed by more than 475 professional and collegiate sports teams. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boulder, CO, Cheribundi is available at stores nationwide in natural, specialty, conventional, mass and convenience retailers. Shoppers can also purchase Cheribundi directly at Amazon.com or Cheribundi.com . Follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook . Cheribundi merged with gut health innovator GoodBelly under the NextFoods, Inc. banner in 2023.

About NextFoods

NextFoods was founded in 2006 and is the parent company to Cheribundi and GoodBelly, two leaders in the functional food and beverage category. NextFoods is the next generation of whole-body health, offering products that enhance recovery, improve sleep and support gut health. Headquartered in Boulder, CO and backed by majority investor Emil Capital Partners, NextFoods is committed to products backed by science that harness the power of whole-foods based nutrition. Its portfolio of products is sold nationwide at every major retail touchpoint: 20,000+ stores, Amazon, direct to consumer (DTC) and 475+ collegiate and professional sports teams.

