CHERIBUNDI EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH NEW LINE OF TART CHERRY GUMMIES

All Cheribundi products utilize the well-studied antioxidant power of tart cherries. Cheribundi Tart Cherry Gummies are made with natural tart cherry juice fruit extract and concentrate and are an easy, convenient option to incorporate the benefits into the on-the-go lifestyle. Offered in both 60-count Pure (25 cherries per serving) and Sleep (25 cherries per serving + melatonin & ashwagandha root) tubs, Cheribundi Gummies will be available for purchase this fall at Cheribundi.com and Amazon.com. Both versions are certified non-GMO, gluten free, vegan, and NSF Certified for Sport.

"NextFoods strives to be at the forefront of innovation, and our flagship brands are always looking for ways to develop first-to-market products," says Dan Sagers, Vice President of Sports and Emerging Channels at NextFoods. "For over two decades, Cheribundi has collaborated with both leading performance dietitians and hundreds of professional sports teams to fuel the world's best athletes for success. The launch of our tart cherry gummy offering is the latest step in sports nutrition and performance recovery. We are thrilled to bring these new products to the marketplace."

Cheribundi will be unveiling an exclusive sampling of the gummies ahead of their official fall launch at the Collegiate & Professional Sports Dietitian Association (CPSDA) annual conference scheduled to take place May 19-22, 2024 in Kansas City, MO. In addition to being a Premier Sponsor at the event, Cheribundi will be awarding two scholarships (undergraduate & graduate) supporting study towards becoming a Sports Dietician at the CPSDA Awards Banquet on May 21.

Cheribundi is currently partnered with over 475 professional and collegiate teams, including all 32 NFL teams and every NCAAF and NCAAMB National Champion since 2007.

About Cheribundi

Cheribundi is the leader in natural sports nutrition products, specializing in one of the most effective and functional tools for recovery: natural tart cherry juice. Known to support improved sleep and recovery, tart cherry juice powers Cheribundi's purpose to fuel active individuals' daily progress towards wellness. Formulated through a proprietary filtration process, Cheribundi is consumed by more than 475 professional and collegiate sports teams. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boulder, CO, Cheribundi is available at stores nationwide in natural, specialty, conventional, mass and convenience retailers. Shoppers can also purchase Cheribundi directly at Amazon.com or Cheribundi.com . Follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook . Cheribundi merged with gut health innovator GoodBelly under the NextFoods banner in 2023.

About NextFoods

NextFoods was founded in 2006 and is the parent company to Cheribundi and GoodBelly, two leaders in the functional food and beverage category. The industry pioneer seeks to define the next generation of whole body health by delivering everyday healthy routines. Headquartered in Boulder, CO and committed to products backed by science that harness the power of whole-foods based nutrition, the company is establishing a new evolution of natural-focused brands for the modern wellness mindset. Its portfolio of products is sold nationwide at every major retail touchpoint: 20,000+ stores, Amazon, direct to consumer (DTC) and 475+ collegiate and professional sports teams.

SOURCE Cheribundi