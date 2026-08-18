Cheribundi Launches in Nearly 600 Walmart Stores Nationwide

Two science-backed recovery favorites arrive just in time for fall sports season

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheribundi, the tart cherry recovery brand trusted by more than 2,000 professional and collegiate sports teams, today announced the launch of two of its bestselling recovery products in nearly 600 Walmart stores across the United States.

Beginning this month, Walmart shoppers can find Cheribundi Recovery in both its portable 8 oz juice and convenient concentrate pouch in the nutrition section near the pharmacy. Both products deliver the equivalent of over 60 Montmorency tart cherries per serving to support post-exercise recovery.

Cheribundi Recovery Favorites Arrive in Nearly 600 Walmart Stores Nationwide, Just in Time for Fall Sports Season

Cheribundi is used by over 250 professional teams and over 1,800 collegiate teams, making it a fixture in sports nutrition programs across elite sports. The Walmart launch brings a recovery solution long trusted by high-performing athletes to more student athletes, active families and everyday consumers nationwide.

The timing couldn't be better. As student athletes, weekend warriors and active families settle back into school routines and fall sports schedules, Cheribundi is making its trusted recovery products easier to find when recovery routines are especially top of mind.

"For years, Cheribundi has earned a place in the recovery routines of athletes competing at the highest levels of sport," said Marc Seguin, CEO of NextFoods, parent company of Cheribundi. "Our Walmart launch gives us the opportunity to make that same simple, proven approach to recovery more accessible, whether you're preparing for game day, getting back into a fall training routine or just trying to feel ready to do it all again tomorrow."

"Because of the training demands of our student-athletes, it is important to provide high-quality recovery nutrition products," said Karla Horsfall, Associate Athletics Director for Sports Performance Nutrition at the University of Arkansas. "The Cheribundi team understands athletes and has been a reliable and valued partner to our program. Their products are ideal options for us because of the high-quality ingredients and their potent anti-inflammatory properties."

Cheribundi is built around U.S.-grown Montmorency tart cherries, an ingredient backed by nearly two decades of peer-reviewed research related to muscle recovery, soreness, inflammation and sleep. The result is a simple way to incorporate the benefits of tart cherry into an everyday recovery routine.

Cheribundi Recovery Pouches and 8 oz Recovery Juice are now available at participating Walmart locations and Walmart.com. Visit cheribundi.com to find a store near you.

About NextFoods

NextFoods is redefining whole-body health with science-backed, natural nutrition designed for everyday performance. As the parent company of Cheribundi and GoodBelly, NextFoods delivers innovative functional food and beverage solutions that support gut health, recovery and sleep. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, the company's brands are trusted by elite athletes and health-conscious consumers alike and are available in more than 20,000 retailers nationwide and online. Learn more at cheribundi.com and goodbelly.com.

Media Contact

Lella Rafferty

Chief Marketing Officer, NextFoods

[email protected]

516-316-4201

SOURCE Cheribundi