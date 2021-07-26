Cherie Gallery Launches Global Initiative with NFT and Japanese Art Exhibition in NYC

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a global initiative to promote and encourage NFT and Japanese art, Cherie Gallery launched a cutting-edge exhibition in New York City on July 22, 2021. Cherie Gallery, known as an NFT and traditional art gallery, has announced its primary objective is to cultivate a global art gallery market that protects and benefits art content creators regardless of their location. It is supported by AR7 , an art blockchain technology.

Cherie Gallery's stunning exhibition in New York City on July 22, 2021, successfully introduced incredible artwork carefully crafted by Japanese artists, as well as the NFT artwork they have inspired. In an effort to bolster financial success for content creators worldwide, NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are utilized.

In fact, the use of NFTs enables artists to easily profit from their work while receiving the utmost protection. Simply put, NFTs are embedded computer files that promote authenticity and proof of ownership, much like a deed. Any artist who wishes to sell their work using NFTs must sign up with a cooperating marketplace, such as Cherie Gallery. Information is uploaded and validated via a blockchain. Thanks to the advanced use of blockchain technology, pieces of art may be securely listed for auction or placed on an NFT marketplace.

Cherie Gallery is known for its collaboration with various industries, individuals, and companies. Moreover, the premier gallery works with the licensed individuals listed below to sell NFT artwork:

Buster & Glen – Buster and Glen is a pseudonym used by an NFT artist based in the United States . Moreover, his artwork is inspired by Japanese classic animations, such as Galaxy Express 999, Astro Boy, Ultraman, and more. Muranishi Toru – An innovative and controversial legendary director of Japanese films, his life story has been filmed as Zenra Kantoku. Kitahara Teruhisa - Known as "Father of Toy," he founded Kitahara Museum, which is the world's largest toy museum. Inoue Bunta – Leading Japanese painter, he was supported by world-famous celebrities, such as the Rockefeller family after studying under the painter Kuniyoshi Kaneko . Sugimoto Aya - A Japanese TV personality, actress, dancer, author and singer born in Kyoto . NameNeko – A brand name encompassing images of cats and various spinoff merchandise, marketed as "Perlorian" in the United States . This cat merchandise was popular for a time in the mid-1980s but never reached the heights it had in Japan . Sekijo Kaneda - A Japanese calligrapher known as an avant-garde calligrapher who earned the nickname of "Sumi no Majutsushi" and "Genius of the Calligraphy World". Iwasaki Masakazu - The representative of Candy Art , which has been focused on airbrushes and custom paints since 1996. Top Artist of Japanese Airbrush Art.

