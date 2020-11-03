Cherise Fleming Joins Mohr Partners as Senior Account Manager

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., the world's largest wholly owned commercial real estate services firm exclusively focused on representing tenants, has hired Cherise Fleming as a Senior Account Manager to support the rapid growth of the firm's Global Corporate Services division. Mrs. Fleming joins Mohr Partners from JLL where she served in a senior account management role overseeing US retail transactions for JP Morgan Chase. She will report to Ruth Baker, Mohr Partners co-director of global account and transaction management services.

"We are extremely happy to have Cherise join our team as she will help to expand and strengthen our capabilities, and excited for the wealth of knowledge and industry experience that she brings." Baker said.

Prior to joining JLL, Ms. Fleming served as a transaction manager for two leading Dallas based commercial real estate services firms representing both tenants and landlords specializing in retail leasing.

Robert Shibuya, Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO, stated "The COVID-19 Pandemic has impacted our retail clients in a very material way who rely on us for proactive and strategic advice to restructure their lease obligations. Cherise's deep knowledge in this sector will enable us to drive occupancy cost savings and monetize their owned assets for our occupier clients."

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com .

