Cherish The Vegan in Your Life by Offering Them More Than a Salad this Holiday Season!

A new holiday recipe page offers various cultural veganized dishes

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Empowerment Project (F.E.P.), a vegan food justice organization, is releasing a new online page filled with plant-based recipes offering veganized versions of favorite winter-themed dishes. Filled with diverse recipes from various cultures, this new resource will help hosts impress their vegan guests for the holidays.

F.E.P.'s holiday recipe guide shows how to prepare savory Mexican tamales, some soul food like spicy southern collard greens, or a delightful Filipino cassava cake. Hosts who are veganizing classic holiday bakes will find recipes for delicious sugar cookies, peppermint bark, and apple gingerbread pancakes!

This site also allows vegans to share with their loved ones delicious fall and winter recipes without compromising culture, taste, holiday traditions.

"Whether you're inviting your vegan-curious loved ones to a dinner party, perhaps the only vegan invited to a holiday-themed potluck, or embracing veganism for the first time during the holiday season, F.E.P. is here to help," says lauren Ornelas, F.E.P.'s founder.

View the complete resource at https://foodispower.org/vegan-holiday-recipes/ !

About Food Empowerment Project

Food Empowerment Project (http://www.foodispower.org), founded in 2007, seeks to create a more just and sustainable world by recognizing the power of one's food choices. In all of its work, Food Empowerment Project seeks specifically to empower those with the fewest resources. Its advocacy areas include fair conditions for farm workers; the availability of healthy foods in Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities; and the protection of animals. A vegan food justice organization, Food Empowerment Project also works to expose negligent corporations, such as those that push unhealthy foods into low-income areas, those that perpetuate food deserts (or food apartheid areas), and those that sell chocolate derived from the worst forms of child labor. Food Empowerment Project is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

