Cherlato, Cher's Gelato Truck, Participating in Neighborhood Trick-or-Treating This Weekend Throughout LA

Gelato Truck will provide free candy bags to trick-or-treaters this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherlato, Cher's premium gelato truck, which has quickly become one of the city's most celebrated dessert destinations and a must-visit experience for both Angelenos and tourists alike, today announces that it will hand out free candy bags for Halloween weekend, October 27th, 28th, and 29th across LA.

"Cherlato is all about fun, and what is more fun than trick-or-treating?" said Cherlato Chef and Co-Founder, Giapo Grazioli. "We're thrilled to offer candy for children and adults this weekend alongside a purchase of any product."

Trick-or-treaters can find us at the following locations:

  • Friday, October 27: The Abbey Food & Bar, 692 N Robertson Blvd from 3 pm - 10 pm.
  • Saturday, October 28: Pizzana, Pizzana 460 N Robertson Blvd from 2 pm - 9 pm.
  • Sunday, October 29: 1426 Montana Ave #1, Santa Monica from 12 pm - 7 pm.

For more information about Cherlato and its menu, or to view the truck's upcoming locations, please visit www.cherlato.com and follow us on social media.

ABOUT CHERLATO:

Co-founded by Cher and esteemed gelato artisan, Giapo Grazioli, Cherlato delivers Angelenos classic Italian-style Gelato with a modern New Zealand spin. Cherlato is a novel taste experience on wheels. This Los Angeles-based gelato truck is committed to delivering the freshest, daily-made, artisan gelato using locally sourced, regenerative ingredients. Featuring iconic recipes and novel concoctions inspired by Los Angeles culture, every spoonful from Cherlato serves the spirit of innovation, quality, and art of gelato in its finest form.

