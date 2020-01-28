Chernof Announces Retirement from The SCAN Foundation

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SCAN Foundation announced today that after 12 years as the founding president and Chief Executive Officer, Bruce A. Chernof, MD, FACP, will retire by the end of 2020.

Chernof has served as president of the Foundation since its founding in 2008. He previously led the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services.

Bruce A. Chernof, MD, FACP

Chernof said The SCAN Foundation's stability and success make the time right for him to transition from the organization and pursue a range of personal interests. "I have loved every minute of this role and look forward to all the next year holds, but the time has come for me to think about what comes next in my professional life," said Chernof. "I anticipate taking some time to catch my breath before beginning work on a series of independent projects, not just in health and aging but also in a broader range of social justice and public engagement issues, as well as my personal interests in sustainable agriculture and the arts."

The SCAN Foundation has awarded more than $75 million in grant funding to hundreds of organizations focused on helping all older adults, and in particular older Californians, age with the dignity, choice and independence that all of us want for ourselves and our families.

The SCAN Foundation has stressed the need for government to create new paradigms for how long-term care should be provided and financed. It has been a national leader in the development and scaling of person-centered care models for vulnerable adults with complex needs including those served by Medicare and Medicaid as well as those served by Medicare alone. The Foundation is at the forefront of policy discussions regarding healthcare for older adults and coordinating services both for older adults and their caregivers.

In 2013, Chernof served as the Chair of the Federal Commission on Long-Term Care. That panel produced a bipartisan report to Congress recommending reforms for the nation's long-term care financing, delivery system, and workforce needs. Last year the Foundation helped lead the effort to secure Gov. Gavin Newsom's commitment to develop and implement a statewide Master Plan for Aging.

Foundation Board Chair Jennie Chin Hansen, RN, MS, FAAN, praised Chernof for his work and thanked him for visionary leadership that put the Foundation on the map. "On behalf of the entire board, I want to express our immense gratitude for the groundbreaking work on national and state policy and programs he has led and created with his team," said Hansen. "The impact of these dozen years has had a profound effect on our field."

According to Hansen, the board will undertake a comprehensive search to find a successor for Chernof.

Chernof expressed confidence the Foundation will continue its good work. "It's the vision and dedication of our board, the tenacity and creativity of our wonderful staff, and ultimately the outstanding work of our grantees and partners that have helped make The SCAN Foundation what it is today, and I am humbled to have had the opportunity to serve," said Chernof. "Whoever takes the reins next will lead a profoundly hard-working and successful organization."

About The SCAN Foundation

The SCAN Foundation is an independent public charity dedicated to creating a society where older adults can access health and supportive services of their choosing to meet their needs. Our mission is to advance a coordinated and easily navigated system of high-quality services for older adults that preserve dignity and independence.

MEDIA CONTACT

Rachel Griffith

RGriffith@MessagePartnersPR.com

202-868-4824

SOURCE The SCAN Foundation

Related Links

https://www.thescanfoundation.org

