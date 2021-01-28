Chernoff Newman Announces New Executive Leadership
Leading marketing communications agency appoints new discipline presidents and COO
Jan 28, 2021, 07:30 ET
COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chernoff Newman, a long-standing, leading integrated marketing communications agency in the southeast, has appointed new executive leadership over core public relations and advertising disciplines and agency operations:
- Heather Price has been promoted to president of advertising. Formerly senior vice president and chief creative officer, Price has been with the agency for more than two decades, starting her career as a copywriter to overseeing creative direction for the agency and its clients. Her new role will include leading both creative and client service functions.
- Peter LaMotte has been promoted to president of public relations. He was most recently senior vice president and general manager of Chernoff Newman's Charleston, South Carolina office. LaMotte joined the agency in 2016 coming from a global issues management firm in Washington, D.C. He will lead public relations services including issues management and social media resources.
- David Campbell has been promoted to chief operating officer and vice-chairman. His responsibilities will include finance, media/channel strategy and information technology. Campbell has overseen finance and operations for Chernoff Newman for more than 25 years.
"Our firm's success and longevity have been anchored in an entrepreneurial, forward-thinking spirit that has served our clients well and created greater opportunities for our professional team members," said Lee Bussell, Chernoff Newman's chief executive officer and chairman. "As we mark 50 years in business in 2021, a new generation of leadership signals Chernoff Newman's continued commitment to offering fully integrated and influential communications that serve the evolving needs of business and other key sectors across the southeast and the nation."
The trio of leaders is joined in the new ownership group by shareholders Tye Price, executive vice president and chief brand strategist, Adam Bernstein, APR, senior vice president and general manager of the Charlotte, North Carolina office and Prolific, an Indianapolis-based growth capital and management consulting firm.
About Chernoff Newman
Chernoff Newman is a fully integrated marketing communications firm, specializing in food and beverage, health care, energy, financial services, insurance, real estate, education and workforce development. The agency provides advertising, marketing and public relations strategies and services across multiple platforms. Offices are in Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Orlando, Florida. Visit us at www.chernoffnewman.com, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/chernoffnewman and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @chernoffnewman.
