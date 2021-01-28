Chernoff Newman Announces New Executive Leadership

"Our firm's success and longevity have been anchored in an entrepreneurial, forward-thinking spirit that has served our clients well and created greater opportunities for our professional team members," said Lee Bussell, Chernoff Newman's chief executive officer and chairman. "As we mark 50 years in business in 2021, a new generation of leadership signals Chernoff Newman's continued commitment to offering fully integrated and influential communications that serve the evolving needs of business and other key sectors across the southeast and the nation."

The trio of leaders is joined in the new ownership group by shareholders Tye Price, executive vice president and chief brand strategist, Adam Bernstein, APR, senior vice president and general manager of the Charlotte, North Carolina office and Prolific, an Indianapolis-based growth capital and management consulting firm.

About Chernoff Newman

Chernoff Newman is a fully integrated marketing communications firm, specializing in food and beverage, health care, energy, financial services, insurance, real estate, education and workforce development. The agency provides advertising, marketing and public relations strategies and services across multiple platforms. Offices are in Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Orlando, Florida. Visit us at www.chernoffnewman.com , like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/chernoffnewman and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @chernoffnewman .

SOURCE Chernoff Newman