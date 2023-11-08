Cherokee County K-State Research and Extension Partners with Unite Us to Address County Health Concerns and Improve Access to Services

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherokee County K-State Research and Extension , which works to improve Kansan lives, livelihoods, and communities through education, research, community engagement, and leadership, and Unite Us , the nation's leading software company enabling cross-sector collaboration to improve people's health and well-being, are partnering to connect individuals and families to community resources and organizations through a seamless, coordinated care network. In this way, Cherokee County Extension and Unite Us aim to address the unmet needs of people and families throughout the region.

Unite Us helps connect people to much-needed resources and services, such as assistance with food, healthcare, and transportation. Partners within the network of the Four State region are connected through Unite Us' shared technology platform, which enables them to send and receive electronic referrals, address people's social needs, and improve health across communities.

This network of organizations works together to provide a wide range of resources for families in need. If someone goes to a food pantry for assistance, they can also be connected with other organizations that support with utilities, job training, and other necessities. The goal is to ensure families can access all the necessary resources to get back on their feet and achieve long-term stability.

"Unite Us provides a secure way to connect families with resources they need quickly," said Dale Helwig, Cherokee County Extension agent. "Most community resource guides are out of date the minute they are printed. The Unite Us platform allows organizations to update the services they provide continually."

Together, Cherokee County Extension and Unite Us will securely connect people in need with community-based resources that can otherwise be difficult to navigate. The network provides a central point of contact where health and social service providers can securely access and refer people to needed services while monitoring progress and measuring outcomes.

"The collective goal of our partnership with Cherokee County Extension is to effectively increase equitable access to care for all residents regardless of circumstance," said Robert Delon, Senior Community Engagement Manager at Unite Us. "Cherokee County Extension and Unite Us will work together to redefine the quality, impact, and intersection of health and social care across this community."

Nonprofits, community-based organizations, and other providers who want to connect their clients and patients to other services within Unite Us' network can reach out to uniteus.com/contact/.

About Cherokee County K-State Research and Extension

Cherokee County K-State Research and Extension provides research-based information to all households through programming and educational resources designed to address state and community challenges. Cherokee County Extension focuses on issues such as conserving natural resources, advancing agriculture and food systems, developing future leaders, and helping people thrive through economic, health, and community-enriching efforts. K-State Research and Extension is an equal opportunity and employer provider.

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation's leading software company, enabling collaboration across sectors to improve the health and well-being of communities. Unite Us' secure solution establishes a new standard of care that identifies and predicts social care needs, helps connect people to services, and leverages meaningful outcomes data to further drive community investment. Through Unite Us' national network and software, community-based organizations, government agencies, health plans, and healthcare providers are all connected to better collaborate and meet the needs of the individuals in their communities. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

