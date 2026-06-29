Cherokee Federal Achieves Summit-Level Salesforce Partner Status, Expanding Secure Federal Modernization Capabilities

This designation follows Cherokee Federal's 2025 acquisition of HESFP, LLC, a move that expanded the company's Salesforce capabilities and strengthened its ability to support federal digital modernization initiatives through secure low-code and platform strategy, architecture and enterprise modernization solutions.

Salesforce partners are evaluated based on verified customer outcomes, technical certifications and successful project delivery. Cherokee Federal's team of companies have demonstrated continued strength across those areas, maintaining an average customer satisfaction rating of 4.8 out of 5 across Salesforce implementations supporting public sector customers.

"Our customers require technology solutions that align with mission realities, security requirements and long-term operational goals," said Clint Bickett, President of Cherokee Federal. "This recognition reflects the strength of our Salesforce teams and our continued investment in helping federal agencies modernize operations through secure, scalable platform solutions."

Cherokee Federal's Salesforce workforce includes certified professionals supporting Government Cloud, low-code application modernization, workflow automation, case management and secure enterprise platform delivery. The company's experience spans highly regulated federal environments requiring scalable implementation strategies, compliance alignment and long-term sustainment support.

By combining deep Salesforce expertise with disciplined federal delivery practices, Cherokee Federal helps agencies modernize legacy systems, improve operational efficiency and accelerate digital transformation initiatives while maintaining security and mission continuity.

For more information about Cherokee Federal, visit cherokee-federal.com.

About Cherokee Federal

Cherokee Federal is the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses — the economic engine of Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. The mission of Cherokee Federal is to build a talented team that provides innovative solutions that solve America's greatest challenges and serves the Cherokee Nation with compassion and heart. For more information, please visit cherokee-federal.com or follow Cherokee Federal on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Cherokee Federal