Cherokee Federal Expands Customer Access Through NASA SEWP VI Award

Company earns position on NASA's premier government-wide acquisition contract

TULSA, Okla., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherokee Federal, the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses, today announced that Cherokee Nation Government Solutions (CNGS), a Cherokee Federal company, has been awarded a position on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC).

The award provides federal agencies with another streamlined way to access Cherokee Federal's digital transformation, mission support and advanced technology capabilities.

NASA's SEWP VI contract gives federal agencies another streamlined way to access Cherokee Federal's technology capabilities.

"Federal agencies need acquisition vehicles that help them move quickly while keeping mission success at the forefront," said Clint Bickett, President of Cherokee Federal. "Our position on SEWP VI makes it easier for customers to access Cherokee Federal's technology expertise and creates new opportunities for us to help agencies solve complex challenges with secure, scalable capabilities that improve operational performance."

Through SEWP VI, Cherokee will compete for future task orders supporting defense, civilian and intelligence customers with enterprise modernization, secure technology and digital transformation services.

SEWP VI is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract that enables federal agencies to procure information technology, communications, audiovisual solutions and related services. NASA recently announced more than 2,100 awards across multiple contract categories.

Cherokee Federal's portfolio of Advanced Technology Services includes enterprise IT, cloud modernization, cybersecurity, software engineering, data analytics, intelligent automation and program management, enabling the company to support a broad range of federal missions.

For more information on Cherokee Federal, visit cherokee-federal.com.

About Cherokee Federal

Cherokee Federal is the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses — the economic engine of Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. The mission of Cherokee Federal is to build a talented team that provides innovative solutions that solve America's greatest challenges and serves the Cherokee Nation with strong conviction and heart. For more information, please visit cherokee-federal.com or follow Cherokee Federal on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Cherokee Federal