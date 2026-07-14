Cherokee Federal Company Selected for Sole GSA Enterprise Modernization BPA

Through the agreement, Cherokee Federal will serve as a trusted modernization partner to GSA, delivering technology and consulting services through task orders issued under the BPA to improve operational efficiency, streamline business processes and strengthen mission performance across the agency. The BPA provides GSA with streamlined access to Cherokee Federal's expertise in strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, process improvement, data governance, automation and Executive Order (EO) implementation, enabling the agency to rapidly advance modernization initiatives as mission needs evolve.

"Modernizing government isn't just about implementing new technology, it's about improving how agencies operate and deliver services," said Clint Bickett, President of Cherokee Federal. "This award reflects our commitment to helping federal customers modernize with solutions that are secure, scalable and built around mission outcomes. We are proud to support GSA as it continues transforming the way it serves federal agencies and the American public."

Federal agencies increasingly require technology partners that understand both the complexities of government operations and the pace of today's digital landscape. Cherokee Federal helps customers modernize complex enterprise environments through secure, mission-focused solutions that improve efficiency while maintaining operational continuity.

Cherokee Federal's Advanced Technology Services portfolio includes expertise in cloud modernization, artificial intelligence, low-code application development, enterprise platforms, Oracle solutions, cybersecurity, workflow automation, human-centered design and business process optimization. These capabilities enable agencies to modernize legacy systems, simplify operations, improve digital experiences and deliver more responsive, data-driven services while reducing complexity, strengthening security and minimizing risk.

This award reflects Cherokee Federal's continued investment in helping agencies modernize securely and at scale. Recent milestones, including achieving Summit-level Salesforce partner status, earning CMMC Level 2 C3PAO certification and ranking on the Washington Technology Top 100 list for the eighth consecutive year, demonstrate the company's growing technology capabilities, sustained growth and commitment to delivering innovative solutions for the nation's most complex missions.

As federal agencies continue advancing modernization priorities, Cherokee Federal remains committed to helping customers modernize with confidence by leveraging emerging technologies to improve operational performance, strengthen mission delivery and create lasting value for federal agencies and the people they serve.

About Cherokee Federal

Cherokee Federal is the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses — the economic engine of Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. The mission of Cherokee Federal is to build a talented team that provides innovative solutions that solve America's greatest challenges and serves the Cherokee Nation with strong conviction and heart. For more information, please visit cherokee-federal.com or follow Cherokee Federal on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Cherokee Federal