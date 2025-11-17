Cherokee Federal Named Military Times "Best for Vets" Employer

Top contractor empowers veterans while supporting critical federal programs

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherokee Federal, the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses, today announced it has been recognized by Military Times on the prestigious 2025 "Best for Vets: Employers" list.

"We are deeply honored to receive this important acknowledgement," said Steven Bilby, President of Cherokee Federal. "Serving those who have served our nation is core to our mission, and we remain committed to maintaining a workplace where veteran talent thrives. This award reflects the dedication of our team and the strength of our mission‑driven culture."

The annual Military Times listing honors organizations that demonstrate exemplary policies, practices and support for veterans, service‑members transitioning from active duty and their families. Rankings are based on a rigorous survey assessing companies on veteran recruitment, employment practices, retention and veteran/military spouse support programs.

Cherokee Federal's veteran‑friendly initiatives include a strong focus on hiring veterans, reservists, Guard members and military spouses, as well as offering meaningful career paths where leadership, discipline and mission‑focus translate into customer success.

"At Cherokee Federal, we are proud to provide veterans with the training, mentorship and professional development that support long-term career growth," said Chief Operations Officer Clint Bickett, a U.S. Army veteran. "Our mission-critical work across defense, health, intelligence, logistics and technology gives veterans a place to continue serving our nation while applying the skills they gained in uniform."

With more than 5,000 employees worldwide and a broad portfolio of capabilities and contracting solutions, Cherokee Federal is uniquely positioned to engage veteran talent in high‑impact opportunities. For more information about employment opportunities at Cherokee Federal, visit www.cherokee-federal.com/careers.

In June, Cherokee Federal announced its seventh consecutive inclusion on the Washington Technology Top 100 list.

About Cherokee Federal

Cherokee Federal is the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses — the economic engine of Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. The mission of Cherokee Federal is to build a talented team that provides innovative solutions that solve America's greatest challenges and serves the Cherokee Nation with strong conviction and heart. For more information, please visit cherokee-federal.com or follow Cherokee Federal on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

About Cherokee Nation Businesses

Cherokee Nation Businesses is the tribally owned holding company of the largest Indian Nation in the United States. The Cherokee Nation and its businesses employ 11,000 people. CNB blends its heritage of ingenuity with modern business experience to solve complex challenges, serve clients nationwide and to remain one of the drivers of Cherokee Nation's prosperity and stability. CNB owns companies in the consulting, health sciences, hospitality, real estate, technology, distribution and logistics, engineering, manufacturing, construction and environmental services industries. For more information, please visit www.CherokeeNationBusinesses.com or follow CNB on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

