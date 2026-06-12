Cherokee Federal Named to Washington Technology Top 100 for Eighth Consecutive Year

The annual ranking recognizes the largest government contractors based on prime contract obligations and highlights organizations helping federal agencies address the government's most pressing priorities. Cherokee Federal has appeared on the list every year since 2018.

"Being named to the Washington Technology Top 100 is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us and the dedication our employees bring to every mission," said Clint Bickett, President of Cherokee Federal. "Whether supporting national security, strengthening public health, modernizing technology systems or delivering essential operational services, our teams are committed to helping federal agencies achieve outcomes that matter."

Over the past year, Cherokee Federal expanded its support across defense, civilian and intelligence agencies while strengthening capabilities in cybersecurity, advanced technology modernization, health solutions and mission operations. The company also achieved key milestones that strengthen its ability to serve federal customers, including earning CMMC Level 2 C3PAO Certification and expanding its Advanced Technology Services capability through the strategic acquisition of a Summit-level Salesforce partner practice.

With nearly 5,000 employees worldwide, Cherokee Federal combines the responsiveness of a mission-focused partner with the resources and stability needed to execute complex programs at scale. The organization supports customers across the full lifecycle of their missions, helping agencies navigate evolving requirements while maintaining readiness, resilience and operational effectiveness.

Cherokee Federal operates with a purpose that extends beyond business performance. Every contract contributes to a larger mission: creating economic opportunity and helping fund programs and services that benefit Cherokee Nation citizens and communities for generations to come.

"For us, success is measured by more than a ranking," Bickett said. "It is measured by the trust we earn, the missions we help advance and the lasting impact we create for our customers and the Cherokee Nation."

Washington Technology's annual Top 100 ranks government contractors based on federal prime contract spending across information technology, systems integration, telecommunications, professional services and other key sectors. For more information, visit WashingtonTechnology.com.

To learn more about Cherokee Federal, go to cherokee-federal.com.

About Cherokee Federal

Cherokee Federal is the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses — the economic engine of Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. The mission of Cherokee Federal is to build a talented team that provides innovative solutions that solve America's greatest challenges and serves the Cherokee Nation with strong conviction and heart. For more information, please visit cherokee-federal.com or follow Cherokee Federal on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Cherokee Federal