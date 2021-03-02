Cherokee Park, Inc. Announces Renovation Plans

MADISON, Wis., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an upgrade to the entire facility, Cherokee Park, Inc. (Cherokee Golf Course), has retained Heartland Ecological, Snyder & Associates and PGA TOUR Design Services, to submit a renovation plan for its golf course to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR). The required permitting would allow for the 50-year-old course to get a complete refresh to meet today's golf industry standards and improved course maintenance through strategic design.

"With no significant renovations since the property's construction in the 1960s and after much careful consideration, we feel this is an important next step for Cherokee Golf Course," said Dennis Tiziani, president of Cherokee Park Inc. "The Wisconsin Golf Course Superintendents Association stresses the importance of proper planning in any course renovation project. That is essential from an environmental, economic, and social perspective. We put together a strong team with environmental, engineering and course design experience to ensure we optimize and integrate environmentally favorable characteristics into the property. After extensive research, we've concluded this level of upgrade will be a benefit to the environment, the community and our members."

The project would improve the turf through drainage conditions, as a result of sedimentation deposits being built up over the years reducing waterway depths and quality. Additionally, plans would improve the water quality within the Cherokee Golf Course watershed - as water passes through to the Yahara River and it would improve the overall naturalized vegetative conditions within the Cherokee Golf Course property by removing invasive species and establishing desirable indigenous species and native plants.

"We have owned and protected the Cherokee Marsh ground for 50 years before turning over to the city. We are investing a substantial amount of money to care for and protect this marsh even further. My passion is the protection of the environment on the north side (Cherokee Marsh)," said Tiziani.

The project will follow Adherence to Wisconsin's Golf Industry Best Management Practices (BMP) prepared by Wisconsin Chapter Golf Course Superintendents Association (GCSAA). This Best Management Practices (BMP) incorporates recommendations by Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Office of Sustainability - with the goal of the course becoming a certified 'Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary.'

Part of Cherokee Country Club, the 18-hole golf course weaves through protected wetlands for a secluded experience, complete with a unique 10-course yardage design, accompanied by an all-season golf range. Cherokee also provides PGA recognized and award-winning golf instruction and fitting programs, structured member and social events for the whole family all year long. In addition to golf, the club offers indoor and outdoor tennis, pickle-ball and outdoor pool, while the Sports Lounge and banquette halls host casual and fine dining opportunities.



