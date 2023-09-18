Cherokee Uniforms Awards Scholarships to 10 Nursing Students

News provided by

Careismatic Brands

18 Sep, 2023, 16:30 ET

The A Nurse I Am Scholarship Award, sponsored by Cherokee Uniforms, provides financial support and valuable resources to exceptional nursing students.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherokee Uniforms, a Careismatic Brand, Inc. brand, announced today that it awarded scholarships to support 10 outstanding nursing students enrolled in its A Nurse I Am Scholarship program.

Recipients of the A Nurse I Am Scholarship are actively enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate program and receive $3,000 to apply toward their nursing education. Recipients were also gifted scrubs, shoes, accessories, and medical instruments by Careismatic Brands.

"The A Nurse I Am Scholarship will provide these exceptional nursing students with the resources they need to thrive in their educational pursuits," said Girisha Chandraraj, CEO of Careismatic Brands. "Careismatic Brands is committed to shaping the future of nursing, one scholarship at a time."

Scholarship recipients were granted membership to the Careismatic Brands Student Nurse Advisory Council until their graduation, which will provide opportunities for engagement with industry professionals and provide valuable insights into the nursing profession.

Undergraduate winners pursuing pre-licensed programs additionally received a one-year membership to the American Organization for Nursing Leadership Student Membership. The exclusive membership provides access to an abundance of resources and educational materials.

Careismatic Brands established the A Nurse I Am Scholarship 16 years ago to support, nurture, and develop nursing students. The program has awarded more than $200,000 in scholarship funds and has helped launch the careers of more than 100 healthcare professionals. For more information on the A Nurse I Am Scholarship program, visit www.anurseiam.com.

ABOUT CAREISMATIC BRANDS: Careismatic Brands, Inc. is a trusted global leader in medical apparel, footwear, and accessories, with a distribution platform that spans 70 countries. Its extensive portfolio of trusted brands includes Cherokee Uniforms, Dickies Medical, Heartsoul Scrubs, Infinity, Scrubstar, Tooniforms, Anywear, Healing Hands, Med Couture, Medelita, Classroom Uniforms, Allheart, Silverts Adaptive Apparel and BALA Footwear. Careismatic is proud to support several nonprofit organizations, including The DAISY Foundation, U-VOL Foundation and Mercy Ships.

For more information on Careismatic Brands, visit www.careismatic.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Careismatic Brands

Also from this source

Careismatic Brands Donates Medical Apparel and Accessories to Healthcare Professionals Affected by Hawaii Wildfires

Cherokee Uniforms Donates Scrubs & Uniforms to United Vessels of Love Foundation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.