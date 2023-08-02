Cherokee Uniforms Donates Scrubs & Uniforms to United Vessels of Love Foundation

The donation will support the foundation's efforts to provide access to healthcare services in underdeveloped regions of Nigeria.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherokee Uniforms, a Careismatic Brands, Inc. brand, announced today that they will be providing support to the United Vessels of Love (U-VOL) Foundation. The donation of scrubs and uniforms will support the foundation's efforts to address urgent healthcare and wellness needs in underdeveloped regions of Nigeria.

U-VOL Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to building dynamic partnerships and alliances with individuals, communities and organizations to address healthcare inequalities. The foundation works to provide free medical relief to vulnerable populations through screenings, medical evaluations, treatments and surgeries.

"U-VOL is privileged to partner with an industry-leading company that shares our commitment to alleviating healthcare and wellness challenges in vulnerable communities," said Faith Adole, founder and president of U-VOL Foundation. "Developing partnerships with dynamic organizations like Cherokee Uniforms is central to our mission to foster initiatives that lessen healthcare disparities."

ABOUT CAREISMATIC BRANDS: Careismatic Brands, Inc. is a trusted global leader in medical apparel, footwear and accessories, with a distribution platform that spans 70 countries. Its extensive portfolio of trusted brands includes Cherokee Uniforms, Dickies Medical, Heartsoul Scrubs, Infinity, Scrubstar, Tooniforms, Anywear, Healing Hands, Med Couture, Medelita, Classroom Uniforms, Allheart, Silvert's Adaptive Apparel and BALA Footwear. Careismatic is proud to support a number of nonprofit organizations, including The DAISY Foundation, U-VOL Foundation and Mercy Ships.

