Cherre and Altrio Partner to Automate Asset and Market Research for Real Estate Investors

In this partnership, Altrio will incorporate Cherre's robust GraphQL API into Origin's intuitive user interface to enrich the property and market level data in its data-driven deal management platform. This integration will enable investors to fast-track asset and market research during the critical early stages of the investment process so they can spend less time screening the wrong deals, and rapidly gain the confidence they need to aggressively pursue the right ones.

Origin automates routine tasks like data extraction, reporting, and task tracking so investors can focus on finding, negotiating, and closing good deals. "The investors we serve have typically spent a lot of time pulling together information about properties and markets - macroeconomic trends, risk, zoning, sales and lease comps, etc. - to build their investment case," said Raj Singh, CEO of Altrio. "Through our partnership with Cherre, we will automatically surface a lot of this information right when our customers need it, so they can move faster than their competitors."

Cherre seamlessly connects all disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight. Cherre is the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world and is trusted by the industry's most important stakeholders to deliver mission-critical performance and reliability.

"Altrio Origin is a powerful platform that helps investors quickly research properties and markets to prepare their investment thesis," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and Co-Founder of Cherre. "Integrating our GraphQL API into their platform will enable Altrio customers to make decisions with more confidence and outperform their competitors."

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

About Altrio

Altrio is a leading provider of software and data solutions to real estate investors, globally. Their data-driven deal management platform, Origin, helps investment teams of any size build winning portfolios by providing a central online platform for organizing information and activities across the entire lifecycle of an investment. Altrio was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

