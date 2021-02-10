Cherre and ERIS Announce New Partnership to Integrate Environmental Risk Data into Cherre's Platform and Provide Comprehensive Property Risk Information

ERIS - Environmental Risk Information Services, provides comprehensive critical environmental risk data including historical aerials, city directories, topographic maps, fire insurance maps, lien searches, and chain of title research. Whether conducting a Phase I, Phase II, remediation, a loan or insurance assessment, or legal due diligence, ERIS is the industry's fast, accurate, and affordable resource for assessing environmental risk. ERIS provides environmental database reports that meet ASTM/AAI standards.

"Making informed real estate decisions should include environmental risk data," said Mark Mattei, SVP of Business Development at ERIS. "Being informed about potential environmental risk on properties will ensure better decision making."

Cherre seamlessly connects all disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight. Cherre is the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world, and is trusted by the industry's most important stakeholders to deliver mission-critical performance and reliability.

"Knowing a property's risk score and being able to correlate it with other important real estate data, is imperative for comprehensive due diligence, risk modeling, and strategic property decision making," said Grant Wood, VP of Data Partnerships at Cherre. "Partnering with ERIS allows Cherre to seamlessly connect industry leading environmental risk data into our platform, and provide more context around properties for our mutual customers."

ERIS has been providing critical environmental data and historical information since 1999. ERIS serves the USA, Canada, and Mexico and has global alliances in the UK, Germany, Austria, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. ERIS is a division of GVIC Communications Inc., a Canadian based media and information business, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

